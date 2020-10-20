'Everything Seems Forced': Twitter Users Weigh in on Kamala Harris' 'Dancing in the Rain' Stunt

Back on the campaign trail ahead of the November elections, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris closed out her Florida doubleheader with a speech at a state university in Jacksonville, where the Vice Presidential nominee had to face some weather challenges at the drive-in event.

Senator Kamala Harris, Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s running mate, hit the campaign trail on Monday to participated in what was billed a “voter mobilization event” at the University of North Florida in Duval County. The Democrats are reportedly anxious to “flip” the state toward Joe Biden.

However, as the drive-in event was an outdoors one, it brought the unexpected challenge of rain.

Harris, who had earlier that day spoken in Orlando, seemed quite unfazed by the downpour, doing a little dance number while holding an umbrella, reminiscent of Gene Kelly’s famous number from the classic movie Dancing in the Rain.

Harris was wearing her traditional by now campaign footwear, Converse Chuck Taylors.

The Democratic Vice Presidential candidate shared a picture from the event on social media.

Rain or shine, democracy waits for no one. pic.twitter.com/DMimsHbmWO — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 19, 2020

​The Recount also posted footage of the moment.

Kamala Harris is dancing in the Florida rain. pic.twitter.com/z2lxKMJ89e — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2020

​The video set off a Twitter thread where many commented that they loved Harris's “joy and positivity” during an election year fraught with numerous challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her joy is infectious — Groots (@GretaGroots) October 19, 2020

I like candidates with rhythm...

💃💃💃💃💃 pic.twitter.com/6ggtj26O2c — La Mosca de Pence 😷 🦟 👠💄 (@mmtexas) October 19, 2020

​Many wondered about her footwear, though.

Are chucks comfortable. They look like keds. — Frankie (@Frankie86775035) October 20, 2020

​Others drew comparisons with Donald Trump’s dance moves.

​Not everyone was as enthusiastically supportive of Harris’s footwork.

It looks more like a wobble... 🙈 — Debi McQuillin (@debimcq_debi) October 19, 2020

Trump is a real leader. People always ape what he does first. — IMZ49 Peggy (@IMZ49) October 19, 2020

I want to like her, but she is just not likeable. Everything seems forced. — Coleen (@coleenann1963) October 19, 2020

The world is watching. We know you slept your way to the middle. — ♋Crypto Sherlock🔎💻17 (@1CryptoSherlock) October 19, 2020

Someone should inform her that the US is a Republic and not a pure democracy.



Vote on Policy, not emotionally manipulative words that explain nothing. pic.twitter.com/mfXsWzZWuL — BadGirlFriends69 (@badgirlfriends0) October 19, 2020

​At the event, Harris insisted that Florida would be pivotal in deciding the election.

She also called upon voters to cast their ballots early, "because you will very likely determine the outcome of this election." Harris rounded off her speech by emphasizing that "Joe Biden stands for the people. With the people.”