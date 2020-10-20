Register
09:57 GMT20 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 28: Hunter Biden attends the T&C Philanthropy Summit with screening of Generosity Of Eye at Lincoln Center with Town & Country on May 28, 2014 in New York City

    Trump Slams Hunter Biden's 'Laptop From Hell', Likens it to Weiner's Computer in Clinton Email Probe

    © AFP 2020 / Astrid Stawiarz
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    280
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/14/1080823716_0:243:2000:1368_1200x675_80_0_0_b76fb5de1482ddcfddacfd2274b229c4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010201080823402-trump-slams-hunter-bidens-laptop-from-hell-likens-it-to-weiners-computer-in-clinton-email-probe/

    In the wake of reports made in the New York Post regarding the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his alleged corrupt business deals in Ukraine, Donald Trump has been increasingly raising the issue as the presidential campaign switches into high gear.

    During a campaign rally in Prescott, Arizona, Donald Trump slammed his rival in the upcoming November presidential elections, Democratic candidate Joe Biden, as “corrupt”, reproaching his son Hunter Biden as having the “laptop from hell”.

    “Joe Biden is always and has been a corrupt politician, and as far as I'm concerned the Biden family is a criminal enterprise,” Trump said.

    ‘Laptop from Hell’

    Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings have been the subject of intense scrutiny of late, including his ties to the Ukrainian company Burisma, which he made while Joe Biden, as vice president, was responsible for Ukraine policy during the Obama administration.

    Allegations of corruption flared anew after a New York Post report about Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his son Hunter.

    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)
    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden (File)

    The story referenced emails, the authenticity of which has not been proven, showing that Hunter Biden introduced his then-Vice President father to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden allegedly pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company.

    The correspondence, which refuted Joe Biden’s earlier claim that he had “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings”, was gleaned from a trove of data recovered from a laptop computer left at a Delaware shop; a copy of the hard drive was given to Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

    The alleged emails included one that alluded to a meeting between Joe Biden and Vadym Pozharsky, an adviser for the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, where Hunter Biden served on the board. The Biden campaign is insisting the meeting never took place.

    “So a giant trove of emails show Hunter Biden making deals, setting up deals with his father Joe… Joe's getting a piece of everything, said Trump at one point during the event.

    The US President, who trails Biden in national opinion polls and in some battleground states, said at the Arizona rally:

    “If you read this laptop, I tell you what, this is called the laptop from hell. The only laptop that was almost as good, maybe worse, was the laptop of Anthony Weiner. Remember that? Ding-ding-ding-ding. He got hacked too,” Trump told his crowd of supporters.

    The US President, who is scheduled to campaign daily leading up to the final debate ahead of the elections in Nashville, Tennessee on 22 October, reminded his supporters of the role Weiner’s computer played in reigniting the Clinton email scandal.

    “[Weiner] was sending messages to very, very young women — girls, girls, excuse me, girls. He was sending messages, a lot of them, and he 'got hacked'… You know, I've never known a person that said he got hacked, that got hacked.”

    Donald Trump was referring to the contents of Anthony Weiner's computer, which played its role in Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign in the weeks leading up to the 2016 election.

    In July 2015, the FBI launched an investigation into "potential unauthorised transmission and storage of classified information" on Clinton's email server, revealing that a substantial number of her correspondences contained classified information.

    However, the year-long probe resulted in then-FBI Director James Comey recommending that no charges be brought against Clinton in July 2016, while her actions were deemed “extremely careless.”

    Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign received a jolt after federal law enforcement officials discovered emails pertinent to the closed investigation into the Democratic candidate’s private email server on a computer belonging to Anthony D. Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin.

    The FBI had seized Weiner's laptop over allegations of inappropriate relationships with a 15-year-old girl.

    During Monday's rally, Donald Trump said that he had sought to make sure his own children were not involved with foreign projects that might be seen as corrupt.

    “Can you imagine if Don Jr. had the problems of “Where's Hunter?” Trump queried.

    “But they went after my kids and I restrict them from doing things. I mean, can you imagine the money my kids could get? "Dad, let's build a hotel in Saudi Arabia." I restricted them, I said you can't do anything,” said Trump.

    Donald Trump and Joe Biden have been campaigning ahead of the final presidential debate set for 22 October in Nashville, Tennessee, where they will spar over issues of race relations, climate change, COVID-19, and others, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

    Related:

    Trump Campaign Accuses Michigan Gov. Whitmer of ‘Encouraging Assassination Attempts’ Against POTUS
    Trump Ready to Debate Biden Despite New Rule on Microphone Muting
    Trump Will Raise Hunter Biden Corruption Story in Debate if Moderator Doesn't, Campaign Advisor Says
    Photo: Hunter Biden Signature Allegedly Found on Computer Repair Store Documents, FBI Contacts Owner
    Tags:
    Hillary Clinton, Anthony Weiner, US Election 2020, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Palestinian boy walks past street art showing a malevolent coronavirus, in Gaza city on 22 September 2020.
    Art Goes Viral: COVID-Themed Graffiti From Around the Globe
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse