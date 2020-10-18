Oscar-Winning Jon Voight Slams Biden as 'Evil', Urges Americans to Vote for Trump

The father of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has been an outspoken supporter of the incumbent president, Donald Trump. With Election Day looming, he rushed to reiterate his support for POTUS, who he previously described as a “true patriot”.

US President Donald Trump “must win” the November election, said Academy Award winner Jon Voight in his video address, as he slammed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as “evil”.

“He [Trump] will bring back the people’s trust. These leftists are not for the American people. It's the biggest cover-up ever,” Voight said in a two-minute clip posted on Twitter.

Four-times Golden Globe winner Jon Voight also stated in his speech that Biden was “the extension of the policies of Obama that weaken America”, something he said should not be allowed to happen again, as he accused the left of being “deceitful” and destroying the county with their “lies”.

In the meantime, he called President Trump “a man of integrity” who loves America.

Trump, who hosted Voight in the White House last year to award him with the National Medal of Arts, shared the clip with his Twitter followers, while thanking the actor for this “great honour”.

John, thank you. Such a great honor! https://t.co/2NBZXFIoql — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2020

In May, Voight sent a similar appeal to his fans with his video “message of hope”, where he praised Trump as being a “true patriot” who will protect America “till the end, with dignity, honour, respect and love”. He also previously called the last year’s impeachment proceedings against POTUS a “war against truths” and “against the highest noble man”, while also stepping up his criticisms against the president’s vocal haters.

Voight is just one Hollywood celebrity to have openly championed Donald Trump in the last couple of years; they include eighties star Kirstie Alley, ‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash and Hailey Bieber’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin.