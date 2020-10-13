Register
22:10 GMT13 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gestures as he delivers remarks at a Voter Mobilization Event campaign stop at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S., October 12, 2020

    Joe Biden Tells 56% of Americans Who Say They Are Better Off Than Four Years Ago Not to Vote for Him

    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0d/1080759210_0:144:3072:1872_1200x675_80_0_0_27c54744dab3b9add58545195271904f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010131080761420-joe-biden-tells-56-of-americans-who-say-they-are-better-off-than-four-years-ago-not-to-vote-for-him/

    Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running on the Democratic ticket against incumbent Republican Donald Trump, has repeatedly urged voters to support other candidates after being pitched frustrating questions throughout the White House race.

    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden admitted during an interview on Monday that Americans who, according to polling, say they are better off now than four years ago “probably shouldn’t” vote for him, claiming that the respondees have “memory” problems.

    “Gallup reported last week 56% of Americans said they were better off today than they were four years ago—would’ve been under the Obama-Biden administration”, the reporter told the former vice president.
    “So why should people who feel they are better off today, under the Trump administration, vote for you?"

    Biden responded saying: “Well, if they think that, they probably shouldn’t".

    “They think 54% [sic] percent of the American are better off economically today than they were under our administration?” Biden said
    “Well, their memory is not very good, quite frankly".

    The Democratic contender then added "we have a president who doesn’t share the values of most Americans" who is not "honest with people".

    "He is flouting the conventions relative to public safety in terms even now not wearing a mask", Biden said.

    ​This follows a Gallup census last Wednesday that polled how those participating in the election view the trajectory of their quality of living, with 56% saying they were better off than at the end of the Obama Administration and just before Donald Trump assumed his presidential role.

    These numbers will likely be music to the ears of the Trump campaign, who has seen the incumbent presidents voting intention polling crash against his Democratic rival.

    Biden has told members of the public not to vote for him on repeated occasions during both his presidential and primary campaigns. 

    On May 14, 2020, he said during an MSNBC interview those who believe sexual assault allegations from 1993 made by Tara Reade “probably shouldn’t vote for me” and instead “vote their heart".

    “I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade", he said.

    ​In August, the 77-year old told those concerned about his age not to vote for him while speaking to reporters in Keene, N.H.

    During the primary campaigns, when his main opponent Senator Bernie Sanders was pushing environmentalism as a core message in his campaign, the former Iowa state representative Ed Fallon, said he would not support the former VP in the Iowa primary.

    Biden assumed he was a Sanders supporter before Fallon told him he was voting for Tom Steyer.

    Related:

    Joe Biden Says Voters 'Don't Deserve' to Know His Stance on Supreme Court Packing
    Joe Biden Ready to Meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un if Elected President, Claims Adviser
    80s Rewind: Watch Joe Biden Call Court-Packing ‘Terrible, Terrible Mistake to Make’
    Tags:
    2020 election, Donald Trump, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gorkan Telci, of Southborough, Massachusetts pauses to consider where to aim his camera as the fall foliage on the eastern slope of Lower Wolfjaw Mountain in the Adirondacks leaves him spoilt for choice, Sunday, 27 September 2020.
    The Beauty of Autumn Around the World
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse