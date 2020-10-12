Register
11:05 GMT12 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Delaware Senator Joe Biden making an impassioned plea against packing the Supreme Court, summer 1983.

    80s Rewind: Watch Joe Biden Call Court-Packing ‘Terrible, Terrible Mistake to Make’

    © Photo : C SPAN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0c/1080746421_0:25:1260:733_1200x675_80_0_0_03c016576fdf1a36611e4f7b332d2e18.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010121080746680-80s-rewind-watch-joe-biden-call-court-packing-terrible-terrible-mistake-to-make/

    The former vice president and his running mate Kamala Harris have repeatedly avoided commenting on the idea of ‘court-packing’, or increasing the number of Supreme Court justices from 9 to 15, in recent days. President Donald Trump has suggested that the idea would “permanently destroy the Court” if implemented.

    Old footage has surfaced online of Joe Biden making an impassioned plea against packing the Supreme Court.

    “President [Franklin] Roosevelt clearly had the right to send to the United States Senate and the United States Congress a proposal to pack the court. It was totally within his right to do that. He violated no law, he was legalistically absolutely correct. But it was a bonehead idea. It was a terrible, terrible mistake to make, and it put in question for an entire decade the independence of the most significant body (including the Congress in my view) – the Supreme Court of the United States of America,” Biden says in the video.

    The footage was filmed in July 1983, with Biden, a senator from the state of Delaware at the time, mentioning the Supreme Court packing issue during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on nominations to the Commission on Civil Rights.

    In 1983, President Ronald Reagan sought to dismiss three of the Commission’s members over alleged disagreements on policy, with the members resisting and taking on his administration in a federal court. A compromise was eventually reached with the help of the Senate, in which half of the Commission’s eight members were to be approved by the president, and the other half by Congress. The Commission has been a regular source of partisan bickering ever since.

    Media, Republicans Grill Biden, Harris on Court-Packing Silence

    Reporters and Biden’s Republican opponents, including President Trump, have repeatedly criticized the Democratic candidate and his running mate for their refusal to offer a firm position on the court packing issue.

    On Saturday, when asked directly whether voters ‘deserve to know’ his position on the matter, Biden said “no, they don’t deserve – I’m not going to play [Trump’s] game. He’d love me to talk about –and I’ve already said something on court-packing. He’d love that to be the discussion instead of what he’s doing now.”

    In this 1 October 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., not shown, speaks during their meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    What, When & Where: Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing to Kick Off in US Senate
    Democratic lawmakers floated the idea of increasing the number of justices in the Supreme Court after Trump moved to nominate conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace liberal justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death last month. Democrats have argued that Ginsburg’s replacement should be chosen only after the election. Republicans say Trump has the constitutional right and duty to select a replacement as quickly as possible. Five out of the Court’s eight justices are already conservatives, who were chosen by Republican presidents. If Barrett replaces Ginsburg, the liberal minority will shrink to three.

    On Sunday, Trump took to Twitter to vent on the court-packing issue, suggesting that Roosevelt’s “own party told him you cannot PACK the United States Supreme Court” because “it would permanently destroy the Court.”

    Biden Gaffes Caught on Camera

    This isn’t the first time that old footage has come back to sting Biden. Last month, US media dug up old footage debunking the candidate’s claims that he 'predicted' 9/11.

    Before that, users dug up news footage from the 80s of Biden lying about graduating in the top half of his class, about having three degrees, and about being named ‘outstanding political science student’ of the year during his studies at a campaign stop during his 1988 presidential run. Several months after withdrawing from the race, Biden suffered two brain aneurisms, requiring two operations, but was said to have made a complete recovery after that.

    Related:

    Joe Biden Ready to Meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un if Elected President, Claims Adviser
    ‘Gonna Write in the Name of Another Republican’: Bolton Confirms He Won’t Vote Trump or Biden
    Only ‘Chicanery' at Polls May Upset My Election Victory, Biden Claims
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Female participants at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Slim and Muscular: Athletes Compete at the Bodybuilding Championship in Kazan
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse