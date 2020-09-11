Register
10:55 GMT11 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Joe Biden gives a speech in Washington, DC, September 10, 2001.

    ‘Serial Revisionist’: Twitter Fumes Over Old Videos of Biden Claiming He Predicted 9/11

    © Photo : Screengrab of C-Span video.
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080430075_0:54:1262:764_1200x675_80_0_0_ca3a5d5b54aec6d1513c7a5c2197a2d2.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009111080430004-serial-revisionist-twitter-fumes-over-old-videos-of-biden-claiming-he-predicted-911/

    Friday marks the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, the deadliest terrorist incident in modern history, and the worst-ever attack on US soil. But as some Americans mourn, others appear to be too busy thinking about politics ahead of November’s election.

    The New York Post has dug up an old video of a September 10, 2001 speech by then Delaware Senator Joe Biden which the politician would later go on to cite as evidence that he ‘predicted’ 9/11.

    In the hour-long speech, Biden discussed the Bush administration’s missile defence spending plans, suggesting that forces seeking to harm America were much more likely to attack using unconventional methods, including the use of biological weapons or nuclear bombs packed aboard ships, planes, or backpacks.

    “Even the Joint Chiefs say that a strategic nuclear attack is less likely than a regional conflict, a major theatre war, terrorist attacks at home or abroad, or any number of other real issues,” Biden said. “We’ll have diverted all that money to address the least likely threat while the real threat comes to this country in the hold of a ship, the belly of a plane or smuggled into a city in the middle of the night in a vial in a backpack,” he added.

    “But I ask you: you want to do us damage. Are you more likely to send a missile you’re not sure can reach us, with a biological or chemical weapon because you don’t have the throw weight to put a nuclear weapon on it, and no one’s anticipating that in the near term, with a return address saying ‘it came from us, here’s where we are’, or are you more likely to put somebody with a backpack crossing the border from Vancouver down to Seattle, or coming up the New York Harbor with a rusty old ship with an atom bomb sitting in the hull? Which are you more likely to do, and what defence do we have against those other things?” the politician asked.

    Predictive Powers?

    Less than a day after the speech, in the aftermath of the terror attacks on New York City and Washington, in an interview with ABC News, Biden boasted he had essentially predicted the attacks, claiming, falsely, that in his September 10 remarks, he had talked about planes being flown into buildings.

    “Some of us - literally as recently as yesterday I spoke to the National Press Club and talked about the fact that it’s just as easy to fly from a national airport into the White House as it is to do the same thing in New York. We know all these possibilities exist, and one of the things we have to do is we have to get our priorities straight in terms of what the real threats are that face us, and use the assets we have to begin to deal with those threats,” Biden said.

    But a C-Span transcript of his September 10 remarks shows that Biden made no other mention of “planes” apart from the “belly of the plane” comment mentioned above.

    Biden repeated his claims about predicting 9/11 in a Senate debate on rail subsidies in July 2006, saying that “on September 10, the day before the attacks on the towers, I made a speech to the National Press Club where I warned about a massive attack on the United States of America from terrorists; why I thought it would happen and why I thought our priorities were misplaced, the day before 9/11. I had no knowledge of 9/11, but I have been working in this field, like my colleagues on the floor, for 30 years. There was an inevitability to it. But we did nothing.”

    In September 2006, in another appearance at the National Press Club, Biden again boasted about his predictive abilities. “Mike was kind enough [to reference] my last appearance before the Press Club when I spoke almost five years ago to the day the day before 9/11 and indicated what I thought was the greatest threat was at that time. To state the obvious I wasn’t clairvoyant, but I knew what everybody else knew, and I believed then that I was making a valid point, and I think the point remains valid today,” he said.

    Trump Praises Own 9/11 'Foresight'

    Biden isn’t the only one to have boasted about his alleged ability to predict 9/11. In 2015, after Buzzfeed dug up an excerpt from a 2000 book by then presidential Candidate Donald Trump in which the business mogul warned of a major terror attack on US soil, Trump tweeted: “See, the attack very possibly could have been stopped. We need real leadership and vision.”

    In the book, entitled ‘The America We Deserve’, Trump wrote: “I really am convinced we’re in danger of the sort of terrorist attacks that will make the [1994] bombing of the Trade Center look like kids playing with firecrackers. No sensible analyst rejects this possibility, and plenty of them, like me, are not wondering if but when it will happen.”

    Trump also mentioned Osama bin Laden by name, but not in connection with the possible attack, but rather as a criticism of the media’s short attention span. “One day we’re told that a shadowy figure with no fixed address named Osama bin-Laden is public enemy number one, and US jetfighters lay waste to his camp in Afghanistan. He escapes back under some rock, and a few news cycles later it’s on to a new enemy and new crisis.”

    'Serial Revisionist'

    Biden, who recently received flak for falsely claiming that he had opposed the 2003 US invasion of Iraq despite being one of its biggest proponents in the Senate, got a new dose of criticism online following the unearthing of the old pre-9/11 video, with users blasting him as a “serial revisionist” and even taking to his own Twitter account to call him out.

    A few users jumped in to defend the former vice president, however, saying that “he totally did” essentially predict 9/11 by pushing the Bush administration to focus on terrorism instead of missile defence.

    Related:

    Kremlin Blasts Reports About 'Russian Hackers' Targeting Biden Campaign-Linked Firm as 'Nonsense'
    The Money Trail: Who is Backing Joe Biden for the White House With Cold, Hard Cash and Why?
    Nearly Half of US Voters Expect Trump Win Despite Biden Lead in Surveys, Poll Reveals
    Trump vs Biden: Who Do US Evangelicals, Catholics Believe Christ Would Vote For in 2020 Election?
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse