New York Police Seek Suspect Who Pulled Knife While Attempting to Steal MAGA Hat in Manhattan

The New York Police Department is looking for a young man accused of attempted robbery after reportedly pulling a knife on a victim while trying to steal a MAGA hat in a Manhattan neighborhood last week.
The police department tweeted on its NYPD Crime Stoppers account a photo of a suspect, calling on New Yorkers to provide detectives with information about the man.
A police source told Fox News that the suspect approached a 47-year-old man standing on the sidewalk in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood and tried to steal a MAGA hat he was wearing. Eventually, the would-be thief reportedly pulled a knife and threatened to “stick” the victim.
🚨WANTED🚨for an Attempted Robbery in front of 550 Washington St @NYPD1Pct #greenwichvillage #newyork On 10/02/20 @ 9:45PM💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall @NYPDDetectives @NYPDShea pic.twitter.com/17gFUBuMc9— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 9, 2020
“The victim, a 47-year-old male, was standing on the sidewalk when the suspect approached him and tried to take his hat off his head,” police said, according to the outlet. “The suspect then displays a knife and stated, ‘Give me your hat or I will stick you’ while attempting to take the hat.”
The suspect did not steal the $7.99 MAGA hat.
In late September, a 77-year-old military veteran was reportedly attacked in California by a man and a woman, apparently for wearing a Make America Great Again hat and a 'Back the Blue' mask, according to KRCR News.
MAGA is an acronym for Make America Great Again – a 2016 Trump campaign slogan, which was updated to 'Keep America Great' in the 2020 campaign.
