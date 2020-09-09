'Radical Leftists' Charged With Robbery, Hate Crime After Stealing MAGA Hat From 7-Year-Old Boy

Two women from Delaware were indicted on Tuesday for second-degree robbery and felony hate crimes after snatching a MAGA hat from a seven-year-old boy outside the Democratic National Convention, Fox News reported, citing a spokesperson for Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
"Violence in any form is unacceptable, but harming another person — let alone a child — because of the expression of their views betrays the principles on which our country was founded," Jennings said in a statement to Fox News.
Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy were charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree conspiracy, endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree assault, attempted third-degree assault, offensive touching and felony hate crimes, according to Jennings. The two are out on bail, but could face up to 15 years in prison for the charges.
The women faced accusations after a video of them ripping apart Trump signs and stealing a MAGA hat from a boy went viral, also showing them engaging in a squabble with several adults who later appeared to defend the young Trump supporter. The video also showed one of the suspects punching a man in the face.
Outside the DNC Convention tonight, radical leftists attacked a 7 year old boy.— Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) August 21, 2020
Why?
Because he was simply showing his support for President @realDonaldTrump.
Truly shameful.pic.twitter.com/rBFzlg2WFu
The conflict unfolded near the site of the Democratic National Convention, where Joe Biden accepted his Democratic nomination ahead of the upcoming November presidential election. Incumbent President Donald Trump will be his rival in the race for the Oval Office.
All comments
Show new comments (0)