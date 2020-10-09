Register
09 October 2020
    U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden holds a face mask while speaking at a carpenters union in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., October 8, 2020

    Biden Dodges Question on Supreme Court Packing While Campaigning in Arizona

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Donald Trump's attempt to replace her with Amy Coney Barrett caused waves among Democrats, some of whom mulled the idea of expanding the number of judges in the Supreme Court. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has not yet outlined his position on 'court packing'.

    During a campaign event in Arizona on Thursday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden dodged a question on Supreme Court packing, refusing to share his opinion on extending the number of judges until the election is over.

    "You’ll know my opinion on court packing when the election is over. It’s a great question, and I don’t blame you for asking", Biden said. "...The moment I answer that question, the headline in every one of your papers will be about that!"

    Both Biden and his VP pick, California Senator Kamala Harris have avoided rolling out a clear position on court packing. The vice presidential candidate was reluctant to answer the question during the VP debate, while Biden has repeatedly refused to voice a commitment on the issue, preferring to point fingers at Trump and denounce him for nominating Barrett.

    ​The Supreme Court issue has become acute in the presidential race, after the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, opening a vacancy in the Court - one that Trump is eager to fill. 

    The move received immediate criticism from Democrats who believe that the vacancy should be filled only following the presidential election, while the GOP insist that Trump, as an incumbent president, had every right to nominate Barrett.

    U.S President Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18, at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2020
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    U.S President Donald Trump holds an event to announce his nominee of U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18, at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2020

    As Barrett is scheduled to stand in front of the Senate for confirmation hearings that begin next week  - hearings that Trump earlier predicted would be "easy and quick" - some members of the Democratic party see court packing as a "defensive move" against the Republicans.

    “We should leave all options on the table, including the number of justices that are on the Supreme Court,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said earlier in September.

    Some in the GOP slammed an idea they claim would undermine democracy and "destroy the credibility of our nation’s highest court".

    Constitutionally, the number of justices in the Supreme Court is not limited, but has consisted of nine judges for over a century.

