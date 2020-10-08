Biden and Harris to Pay First Joint Visit to Arizona as Early Voting in Copper State Enters Day Two

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are paying their first joint visit to Arizona to woo Native American tribal leaders in Phoenix and meet with small business owners just weeks ahead of the nationwide presidential vote slated for 3 November.
The duo is then expected to embark on a "Soul of the Nation" bus tour that will also stop in Tempe.
The early voting has already kicked off in the state for those preferring to vote by mail-in ballot and those on the permanent early voting list.
Biden and Harris' visit comes just a day after the vice presidential candidates held their first debate. The Republican contender, incumbent Vice President Mike Pence, is also visiting the state to host an event in Peoria.
A fresh New York Times-Siena College poll showed earlier this week that the traditionally "red" state is turning "blue" as Biden is expected to garner the support of 49% of voters there against 41% for incumbent President Donald Trump.
