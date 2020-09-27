Register
22:55 GMT27 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Youth activists with March For Our Lives movement hold signs after painting a mural outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s residence in Washington, DC, United States, on 26.09.2020.

    ‘Let People Decide’: Protesters Paint Giant Mural Outside McConnell Home Over Supreme Court Stance

    © Photo : Twitter / @jbendery
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    332
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1b/1080591728_0:205:2048:1357_1200x675_80_0_0_4a4613f753d01eb3453d3bccc0c5cf46.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009271080591705-let-people-decide-protesters-paint-giant-mural-outside-mcconnell-home-over-supreme-court-stance/

    On 18 September, the day US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate would vote on President Trump’s pick to replace her, despite that it is an election year – an argument he made in 2016 during the Obama era. On Saturday, Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee.

    Activists from the March For Our Lives movement, a group advocating gun control, protested on Saturday US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plans to support President Donald Trump’s nomination of a Supreme Court judge in an election year.

    With a giant mural in front of McConnell’s residence in Washington DC, the activists called on the Republican Senator to leave the decision of choosing a replacement for late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on 18 September, for the American people.

    “Hey Mitch. We Call BS. Let The People Decide,” the mural read.

    David Hogg, a co-founder of the movement, called on McConnell to “honor” Ginsburg’s last wish not to be replaced until a new president was sworn into office.

    Hogg tweeted a selfie with the mural as it was being painted by March For Our Lives activists in cooperation with Demand Justice, which describes itself as “a movement dedicated to fighting Donald Trump's takeover of our courts”.

    The March For Our Lives group was founded in 2018 by survivors of gun violence in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, that saw 17 students and faculty shot and killed.

    On Sunday, people gathered outside the Supreme Court building in Washington DC, to demand that US Senators wait until after the inauguration of a new president to confirm a new justice, as the country’s general election is set to take place in less than six weeks, on 3 November.

    On Saturday, during a speech at the White House, Trump announced Amy Coney Barrett, a highly religious conservative, as his Supreme Court nominee, to fill the vacancy left by Ginsburg after she died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, at the age of 87, at her home in Washington.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on 18 September, the day Ginsburg passed away, that the Senate would vote on Trump’s pick to replace her. McConnell’s support for Trump faced wide criticism, as it contradicts the Republican Senator’s previous stance on replacing a Supreme Court judge in an election year.

    In 2016, McConnell blocked former US President Barack Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, to replace Justice Antonin Scalia who had died in February of that year.

    Although it was nine months before that year’s presidential election, McConnell at that time declared that the replacement should wait until after the election as “the American people should have a voice” in the Supreme Court Justice selection.

    “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president,” McConnell said in a statement on 13 February 2016, the day Scalia died.

    Related:

    Trump Says 2020 US Presidential Election Could End Up in Supreme Court
    What You Need to Know About Favourites to Fill US Supreme Court Vacancy Left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg
    Conservative US Supreme Court May Support State Push to 'Get Around the Law' on Abortion - Experts
    Democrats Rip Into Judge Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination
    'No Confirmation Until Inauguration' Rally Outside Supreme Court in Washington, DC - Video
    Tags:
    US Senate, judge, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, protests, US Supreme Court, Mitch McConnell, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Maasai women decorate each other as they prepare to watch Maasai morans, or warriors, take part in an Olng'esherr ceremony at the foot of the Maparasha Hills, near Kajiado, in Kenya Wednesday, 23 September 2020. The Olng'esherr ceremony, which attracted more than 10,000 Maasai from around the region, is a meat-eating rite of passage which takes place only once every 10 nyears and marks the end of being a young warrior and the beginning of becoming an elder.
    Initiation Ritual of Junior Warriors Into Elders in African Maasai Tribe
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse