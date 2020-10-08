Harris-Pence Vice Presidential Debates Take Place in Salt Lake City of Utah - Video

Democratic VP candidate Kamala Harris and her Republican rival, the incumbent vice president, Mike Pence, are holding a debate in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday.
Harris and Pence will only have one debate, which is expected to cover policy issues of the two presidential candidates - Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.
In the wake of a first debate between the presidential candidates that left the media and viewers stunned in the heated Biden-Trump squabble, the vice presidential stand-off has dubbed by some as "the most important in history".
Normally, VP debates do not draw the attention that Harris and Pence are seeing now, but this year they are felt by many to have more of an impact in the 3 November vote.
