Register
03:47 GMT06 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A discarded voting sticker lies on the ground at a satellite election office at Overbrook High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. The city of Philadelphia has opened several satellite election offices and more are slated to open in the coming weeks where voters can drop off their mail in ballots before Election Day.

    Yandy Brand Releases Exclusive Sexy ‘Mail in Ballot’, ‘Postal Babe’ Holloween Costumes

    © AP Photo / Laurence Kesterson
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/06/1080678662_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_b66fa727491fb1b88cd13bc295ce1679.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010061080678577-yandy-brand-releases-exclusive-sexy-mail-in-ballot-postal-babe-holloween-costumes/

    For the first time in the history of the United States, mail-in and absentee voting, which was traditionally used US military service members located overseas on Election Day, has been allowed on a large scale this year due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

    American online retailer and fashion design company Yandy has released two new exclusive Halloween costumes with revealing outfits themed around the 3 November presidential vote in the United States.

    One of the costumes, titled “Mail-In Ballot”, is described as “featuring a white pull-on tube dress with postal detailing, two ‘I Voted’ bust stickers, ‘Official Ballot Enclosed’ and ‘First Class Mail’ printed with a red stripe, a Sexy Headquarters address, and a black barcode”.

    “It must feel good to know you're the key to the election, babe. Regardless of who wins the vote, you're always a priority in this exclusive Mail In Ballot costume,” the item description on the online store reads.

    The second release, called “Postal Babe” costume, is a midriff-baring US Postal Service worker dress that consists of a cropped baby-blue top featuring a “letter carrier” sign along with sort navy pants.

    Both the two outfits by Yandy have been released as part of the brand’s “Sexy Political Election 2020” series.

    Although Yandy is famous for its “sexy” costumes themed around various actual topics, the brand revealed last month that it’s not willing to release a COVID-19 themed costume for this year’s Halloween because “there's anything sexy” about the pandemic.

    “I don’t think there’s anything sexy about it,” Pilar Quintana-Williams, Yandy’s vice president of merchandising told Business Insider, when asked about plans for a coronavirus related fashion. “I think that it has been a difficult year for everybody with quarantine, with all the changes”.

    Absentee and mail-in voting have been allowed to all voters in a majority of US states for decades, and have been recently encouraged to lower the risk of in-person voting amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Related:

    FBI Investigating 'Potential Issues' With Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania, DoJ Says
    Every Vote Counts? Mail Sorter Accused of 'Accidentally' Dumping Trump Mail-In Ballots in Trash
    FBI Probing Discarded Pro-Trump Absentee Ballots Case as DoJ Says Preliminary Findings 'Troubling'
    At Least 1,400 Virginia Voters Received Multiple Absentee Ballots, State Republican Officials Say
    Trump Calls for Probe Into Ilhan Omar Following Report of Her Allies 'Illegally Harvesting Ballots'
    Tags:
    Halloween, costume, USPS, ballot, Absentee Ballots, fashion, US Election 2020, US Election, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse