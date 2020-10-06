Yandy Brand Releases Exclusive Sexy ‘Mail in Ballot’, ‘Postal Babe’ Holloween Costumes

American online retailer and fashion design company Yandy has released two new exclusive Halloween costumes with revealing outfits themed around the 3 November presidential vote in the United States.
One of the costumes, titled “Mail-In Ballot”, is described as “featuring a white pull-on tube dress with postal detailing, two ‘I Voted’ bust stickers, ‘Official Ballot Enclosed’ and ‘First Class Mail’ printed with a red stripe, a Sexy Headquarters address, and a black barcode”.
“It must feel good to know you're the key to the election, babe. Regardless of who wins the vote, you're always a priority in this exclusive Mail In Ballot costume,” the item description on the online store reads.
Yandy releases sexy ‘mail-in ballot,’ USPS worker Halloween costume ahead of the election pic.twitter.com/zjAMuR8SOC— International News Exporter (@ExporterNews) October 6, 2020
The second release, called “Postal Babe” costume, is a midriff-baring US Postal Service worker dress that consists of a cropped baby-blue top featuring a “letter carrier” sign along with sort navy pants.
Both the two outfits by Yandy have been released as part of the brand’s “Sexy Political Election 2020” series.
Although Yandy is famous for its “sexy” costumes themed around various actual topics, the brand revealed last month that it’s not willing to release a COVID-19 themed costume for this year’s Halloween because “there's anything sexy” about the pandemic.
“I don’t think there’s anything sexy about it,” Pilar Quintana-Williams, Yandy’s vice president of merchandising told Business Insider, when asked about plans for a coronavirus related fashion. “I think that it has been a difficult year for everybody with quarantine, with all the changes”.
Absentee and mail-in voting have been allowed to all voters in a majority of US states for decades, and have been recently encouraged to lower the risk of in-person voting amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
All comments
Show new comments (0)