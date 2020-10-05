Register
12:30 GMT05 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Demonstrators hold signs reading Black Lives Matter during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York, U.S. September 6, 2020.

    Man Who Guarded Russian Restaurant From BLM Protesters Says Vote for Trump is Vote for Law & Order

    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (135)
    244
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080385244_0:36:3191:1831_1200x675_80_0_0_a290f16004e8d714a11a68f52095a296.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202010051080670750-man-who-guarded-russian-restaurant-from-blm-protesters-says-vote-for-trump-is-vote-for-law--order/

    Footage of a group of tough-looking men armed with shotguns guarding a Russian restaurant against looters in downtown San Diego during protests triggered by the death of African American George Floyd in police custody had earlier circulated the media, with owner Ike Gazaryan subsequently reliving those events in interviews.

    A Russian restaurant in downtown San Diego, California, and its owner gained media fame after a viral photo showed how a band of men stood guard in front armed with shotguns and handguns while activists marched the streets during anti-racism protests across US cities triggered by the death of a black man, George Floyd, in police custody.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Not mafia, we just love Borsсh!

    Публикация от Pushkin Russian Restaurant (@pushkinrestaurant)

    Ike Gazaryan, the 36-year-old Armenian owner of the upscale restaurant Pushkin, subsequently shared the details of those events in numerous interviews. Now, he has shared his opinion of recent developments in the US ahead of the November elections.

    'Vote for Law and Order'

    Ike Gazaryan has revealed to Sputnik that like many other Russian-speaking immigrants in the United States, he supports the re-election of Donald Trump.

    "I am for order on the streets. The Democrats have provoked me into voting for Trump", Gazaryan said.

    Gazaryan had called in some friendly muscle after mass looting occurred in San Diego's La Mesa neighbourhood in June. At the time, he claimed that losing his place of business after a two-month COVID-19 lockdown would have meant bankruptcy. He and his friends placed the restaurant under protection to discourage would-be looters.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Наши защитники!

    Публикация от Pushkin Russian Restaurant (@pushkinrestaurant)

    Gazaryan described himself as a "voter for law and order", a re-election campaign motto espoused by the US president.

    "I used to be a Democrat too, a lot of people were Democrats, but the way the Democratic Party behaved in the last four years has changed the attitude towards them. They themselves turned many people into Trump supporters. There was never such a degree of hatred among people before", deplores Gazaryan.

    According to the restauranteur, he applauds how under the Trump administration (prior to the coronavirus pandemic) there was low unemployment and the economy was in a good place.

    "If it were not for the coronavirus, everything would continue to be good. But even with the coronavirus, he does more than others, and he is constantly scolded for things that need to be praised", says Gazaryan.

    According to him, Russian-speaking voters are in the majority intending to cast their vote for Donald Trump in the November elections in the US, as they fear the consequences of a Democratic win, which might bring about "communism".

    "The majority of Russian-speakers support Trump. They saw what happened under communism, they ran away from it ... they certainly don't want to go through this a second time", he explained.

    Besides this, according to the businessman, numerous Russian-speaking US citizens of Jewish descent are grateful to Trump for supporting Israel and are wary of the "anti-Israeli rhetoric of left-wing activists".

    As for Trump's foreign policy stance, the restaurant owner claims to be impressed by how the president does not hide that he is against US interference in the affairs of other countries, especially when it entails Americans shedding their blood in wars on foreign soil. This is part of Trump's pledge to end "forever wars", drawing down troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    "The man has not actually started a single war, but is trying to stop several other wars. But they constantly put a spoke in his wheels. Probably, it is very difficult to work when you are constantly condemned, when no matter what you do, you are always found to be in the wrong; it is sure to have an effect on him", said Gazaryan.

    As for the latest news about Donald Trump having contracted COVID-19, the businessman claims it will only boost his popularity with his supporters.

    "The next time he comes to the debate, he will look like some kind of hero, because he went through this and recovered. It can be a plus for him", Gazaryan said.

    At the same time, he is not entirely happy about the way the debate between the two presidential election rivals unfolded last week.

    "Biden cursed, swore, called him a clown, stooped to personal accusations… it was already very ugly. They both behaved incorrectly", believes Gazaryan.

    According to him, if Trump had not interrupted Biden over and over again, there would have been no doubt about the president's victory in the debate.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. Picture taken September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS
    © REUTERS / POOL
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. Picture taken September 29, 2020. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

    Regarding the possibility that Joe Biden might triumph in the November elections, Gazaryan believes vice president Kamala Harris will be de facto president.

    Ghazaryan criticised Harris for being too relentless and tough as a prosecutor in San Francisco who not only fought for the same "law and order" that Trump advocates, but also contributed to the conviction of many African Americans, including those who could be acquitted with full disclosure of evidence by prosecutors.

    Gazaryan said that he himself worked in San Francisco in a "gritty" area, where his auto repair shop was repeatedly looted by armed gangs, and his brother was shot.

    He cited a number of common acquaintances with Harris, who spoke of her extremely tough stance on crime at the time. However, now Harris is trying to change this image to boost her chances, voicing support for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests and, indirectly, riots, Gazaryan was cited as saying.

    "She deceives people... to match her image with that of the Democratics… She is flexible as a snake".
    Topic:
    Black Lives Matter Protests Sweep Across Globe Following Death of George Floyd (135)

    Related:

    BLM Activist Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Car Through Pro-Trump Crowd
    'We Got Shields!' Video of Louisville Protesters Getting 'Supplies' From U-Haul Truck Goes Viral
    Fox News Journo Goes Off on Trump Defenders Over White Supremacy Remarks
    Laurence Fox Claims He Was 'Threatened' Over the Phone to Change Tune on BLM
    Tags:
    BLM, BLM, Joe Biden, COVID-19, coronavirus, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse