Register
16:16 GMT30 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden listens as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with U.S. President Donald Trump held on the campus of the Cleveland Clinic at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020.

    Trump Says Biden Dissed Bernie, Threw AOC ‘to the Wolves’ in Post-Debate Tweets

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    104
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1e/1080617387_0:7:3063:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_60f643260190a0feb3a126b44b196b27.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009301080622641-trump-says-biden-dissed-bernie-threw-aoc-to-the-wolves-in-post-debate-tweets-/

    Incumbent President Donald Trump was adamant that he had landed telling blows on Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden in Tuesday night's debate, including accusing him of throwing the 'democratic socialist' wing of his party "to the wolves".

    US President Donald Trump has said the "radical left" has abandoned his Democratic rival Joe Biden after he called Senator Bernie Sanders a "loser" in Tuesday night's debate.

    Trump kicked off Wednesday with a pair of tweets aimed at Biden's performance in first presidential debate in Cleveland, which descended into name-calling between the two candidates.

    "Nobody wants Sleepy Joe as a leader, including the Radical Left (which he lost last night!)," Trump Wrote. "He disrespected Bernie, effectively calling him a loser!"

    And he claimed Biden "refused" to mention law and order, which would lose him the suburban vote.

    Trump also accused debate chair Chris Wallace of Fox News of taking Biden's side in the 90-minute face-off, but said he wasn't surprised and even that it was "fun".

    The president insisted he had made several key points in the debate, "like throwing Bernie, AOC PLUS 3, and the rest, to the wolves!" - presumably referring to New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the three other members of "The Squad": Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

    ​And he claimed there was "zero Democrat enthusiasm" for Biden's "WEAK Leadership."

    Trump then turned to the war of words over his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, which the Senate is expected to approve before the November 3 election.

    He accused Biden of planning to increase the size of the nine-judge court to ensure a majority of Democratic appointees, along with threatening gun ownership rights and jobs in the energy industry.

    On Tuesday night Biden said Ocasio-Cortez' 'Green New Deal' economic scheme “is not my plan.”

    “No, I don’t support the Green New Deal,” the former vice-president insisted after Trump goaded him. “I support the Biden plan I put forward, which is different than what he calls the Green New Deal.”

    In a late-night tweet, AOC claimed Biden's hostility to her ideas "wasn't news".

     

    Related:

    Live Updates: Trump, Biden Hold First Presidential Debate in Cleveland
    Hillary Clinton Wishes She Could Have Told Trump to 'Shut Up' During 2016 Debates
    'Part of Prenup Deal': Melania Trump Giving Donald 'Cold Handshake' After Debate Stirs Online Frenzy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse