Register
14:06 GMT23 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Adult sex dolls

    Epstein’s Accusers Endorse Florida Bill Banning ‘Lifelike Sex Dolls’ Used by Paedophiles

    © AFP 2020 / STR
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105151/52/1051515233_0:333:4647:2947_1200x675_80_0_0_85fbf538c872accbc339e92eeaeee03a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009231080549943-epsteins-accusers-endorse-florida-bill-banning-lifelike-sex-dolls-used-by-paedophiles/

    The bill that bars the possession and sale of such adult toys is currently up for debate in the state where late paedophile and suspected sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was slapped his first conviction for soliciting an underage girl for prostitution.

    Women who claim they were sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein when he was running his notorious suspected sex trafficking network, have endorsed new legislation in Florida that aims to ban lifelike sex dolls resembling children in an effort to protect minors and stop paedophiles from preying on them.

    Among those who threw their weight behind the new bill are several victim's advocacy groups, including Victims Refuse Silence, the Child Rescue Coalition, and the Selah Way Foundation, with more endorsement expected later this week, as per Fox News.

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court

    The bill was introduced by Republican Rep. Vern Buchanan in the state where Epstein was convicted of paedophilia and solicitation of prostitution in 2008 and served a 13-month sentence.

    It is based on the so-dubbed CREEPER Act, an already-existing legislative initiative, which banned the transportation and importation of child sex dolls: introduced to Congress in 2017, it has since languished in the US Senate.

    Buchanan’s updated version went still further, proposing to make it illegal to sell or possess such dolls, while Florida, Tennessee, and Kentucky are the only states that put a ban on these sexual items.

    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Epstein, Maxwell Kept ‘Sex Girls’ on Special Diet to Make Them ‘Prepubescently’ Thin, Accuser Claims

    The people behind the newly-proposed legislation argue that the lifelike dolls are used by paedophiles to “normalise” sex acts against children, as "these dolls not only violate children mentally and emotionally but also deny their privacy rights."

    "We cannot permit these products to make their way into Americans’ homes, potentially enabling a first step to even more heinous crimes against our children,” co-chair of the Florida congressional delegation, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fort Lauderdale, said in a statement.

    Convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell, a month after his arrest on new, sex trafficking charges involving alleged victims as young as 14 years old.

    He was suspected of paying his “sex slaves” hundreds of dollars for erotic massages, before abusing them in his multiple properties across the country, including on his private Caribbean island.

    In the most recent development to the Epstein case, his former partner and suspected right-hand person Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested on six federal charges – including of perjury and procurement of underage girls for sex with Epstein. If found guilty, the conviction on all the charges could put her behind bars for up to 35 years.

    Related:

    Epstein's Ex-Chef Cooperates With FBI, Triggering Even More Pressure on Prince Andrew
    Epstein, Maxwell Kept ‘Sex Girls’ on Special Diet to Make Them ‘Prepubescently’ Thin, Accuser Claims
    South Korean Football Club Apologises for Inadvertently Placing ‘Sex Dolls’ in Stadium Stands
    Tags:
    paedophilia, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, Florida, sex doll
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of The Battle of Kulikovo With a Three-Day Festival
    Russia Marks 640th Anniversary of the Battle of Kulikovo With a Three Day Festival
    Trumpian Truths
    Trumpian Truths
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse