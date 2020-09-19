Epstein's Ex-Chef Cooperates With FBI, Triggering Even More Pressure on Prince Andrew

Epstein's former chef Perry Lang volunteered to speak with federal agents after the alleged victim of sexual assault, Virginia Giuffre, wrote a letter to him asking Lang to provide help in her case against the Duke of York.

Prince Andrew faces more difficulties as the former chef of the convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, is now "fully cooperating" with the FBI.

Perry Lang had worked for the former financier from 1999 to 2003, and reportedly flew next to him and the Duke of York in Epstein's private jet, according to unnamed sources cited by the Mirror.

"The gloves are firmly off. Perry Lang holds information on what took place.They will get as much detail as possible that will help shape any interview they may one day have with the Duke", a source told the newspaper.

Lang's lawyer has also confirmed that the chef is sharing information with the FBI. Lang also said he was "unaware of the depraved behaviour and have great admiration for the brave women who have come forward".

Virginia Giuffre has claimed that Epstein forced her three times to have sex with the Duke of York, who, among other dignitaries and celebrities, is said to be among the frequent guests at Epstein's private parties with minors that the former financier trafficked for sex with the help of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, his former associate.

Epstein died in custody as he was awaiting trial for sex trafficking and paedophilia. According to the authorities, Epstein hanged himself in his prison cell. However, the circumstances of his death, including the missing footage of his cell on the day it occurred, has triggered speculation that he was actually murdered so that the former tycoon could not testify against his high-profile friends.