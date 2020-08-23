Register
14:05 GMT23 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    (FILES) In this file photo taken on July 2, 2020 a photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein is seen as acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Audrey Strauss, announces charges against Maxwell during a press conference in New York City

    Epstein, his ‘Madam’ Maxwell's 'Co-Conspirators' Hunted Amid Sex Trafficking Probe, Media Reports

    © AFP 2020 / JOHANNES EISELE
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    250
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/05/1080072506_0:39:2784:1605_1200x675_80_0_0_9eb06808e688face3d91eeff705c99aa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202008231080254183-epstein-his-madam-maxwells-co-conspirators-hunted-amid-sex-trafficking-probe-media-reports/

    On Friday prosecutors stated that a probe into other possible co-conspirators of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein “remains active", implying that the case might soon see further developments in terms of the prosecution of other alleged criminal associates of the late paedophile.

    As the investigation into convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking network "remains active”, court filings suggest that the arrest of further “co-conspirators” is an open possibility, reported The Sun.

    Currently, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, 58, the late financier's ex-girlfriend and alleged “madam”, is the only one of his former associates to be charged by US authorities.

    Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on charges of trafficking underage girls at his New York and Florida estate to attend sex parties, and faced a prison sentence of up to 45 years. The tycoon, who pleaded not guilty to all charges, was discovered dead in his prison cell on 10 August 2019.

    FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, July 2, 2020, on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the financier
    © AP Photo / New York State Sex Offender Registry
    FILE - This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, July 2, 2020, on charges she helped procure underage sex partners for the financier

    Ever since, US Attorney General William Barr has vowed to hunt down the disgraced billionaire’s alleged accomplices.

    A court filing cited by the Miami Herald underscores that federal prosecutors are searching for those possibly complicit in Epstein's criminal schemes.

    “As the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York has stated publicly, the investigation into the conduct of the defendant in this case and other possible co-conspirators of Jeffrey Epstein remains active. The full scope and details of that investigation, however, have not been made public,” says the statement.

    Epstein’s Alleged Accomplice

    The daughter of media mogul Robert Maxwell and Epstein’s alleged partner in crime was arrested in her New Hampshire hideaway on 2 July.

    Ghislaine Maxwell was charged with recruiting, grooming, and ultimately abusing three alleged victims, as well as perjury during previous testimonies.

    She has since pleaded not guilty to aiding Epstein’s sex-trafficking scheme, with her plea for bail declined after prosecutors pronounced her to be "a high flight risk".

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.
    © AP Photo / Chris Ison
    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.

    Court proceedings against Epstein’s former lover, currently held in detention at a prison in Brooklyn, are scheduled to start in July 2021, with the woman potentially facing up to 35 years behind bars if found guilty.

    Maxwell’s case has generated a lot of speculation as it has turned the spotlight on quite a few illustrious names from the world of politics and business. Among those known to have mingled with Jeffrey Epstein are Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, former US Sen. George Mitchell, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, and attorney Alan Dershowitz, among others, writes the outlet.

    The names were revealed by one of Esptein’s accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, in her testimony.

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court

    Giuffre previously claimed she was groomed and abused by Epstein and Maxwell from the age of 15 and was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on several occasions.

    All of the men have denied the allegations. The Duke of York and his legal team also vehemently dismissed all accusations of wrongdoing.

    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew
    © Photo : Florida Southern District Court
    Prince Andrew, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. This photo was included in an affidavit in which Giuffre alleged that she was directed to have sex with Andrew

    Maxwell and her lawyers are currently seeking to use "critical new information" obtained from the authorities in the criminal case to block the release of her 2016 deposition from a federal defamation suit brought against her by Jeffery Epstein's alleged sex slave Virginia Giuffre, in 2015.

    Despite the fact the suit was settled back in 2017, the prosecution is striving to have materials from the case against Maxwell made public, hoping for new revelations.

     

    Related:

    Epstein's Suspected 'Madam' Maxwell Claims Her Conversations With Lawyers Illegally Recorded
    Prosecutors Refuse to Release Epstein 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell From Solitary Confinement
    Jeffrey Epstein Pal Ghislaine Maxwell 'Secretly Watched' Daily by Jail Psychologists, Lawyers Say
    Prosecutors Assume More Names and Charges Could Be There in Epstein and Maxwell Case
    Tags:
    pedophile, Sex Trafficking, Prince Andrew, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse