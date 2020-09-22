Register
13:08 GMT22 September 2020
    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York

    Epstein, Maxwell Kept ‘Sex Girls’ on Special Diet to Make Them ‘Prepubescently’ Thin, Accuser Claims

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre has stated that she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking enterprise; she has outlined what kind of shape and even complexion his alleged sex slaves were supposed to have.

    Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged former sex slave Virginia Giuffre spoke on the podcast “Broken: Seeking Justice” about how the billionaire paedophile and his ex-partner Ghislaine Maxwell fed girls fruit platters and iced tea, putting them on a “ridiculous diet” to keep their “prepubescent” looks.

    Dwelling on her alleged two-year experience as a “sex slave” in Epstein’s upscale properties, Giuffre said the boss wanted “tanned bodies, he wanted petite bodies, he wanted prepubescent bodies”, demanding that his slim staffers be candy to his eyes, “laying out completely naked” at his multiple properties.

    Speaking about the diet, Giuffre commented it was all organic – “it was all like shaved salmon on a bed of pilaf or couscous and vegetables.”

    “It was never like carbs, you can't just fill up, they wanted you to look a specific way,” the alleged victim complained.

    Julie K. Brown, an investigative journalist looking into the Epstein case, claimed the financier “wanted girls who looked young”, with this requirement being well-known to Epstein’s staffers.

    “Even if they were, let's just say, 18, he wanted girls that looked like they were 14. That was very clear to anyone that did the recruiting for him,” she said.

    Adam Perry Lang: Epstein's Ex-Chef

    Giuffre has meanwhile contacted Epstein’s former chef Adam Perry Lang, who as she recounted on the podcast, would make her pizzas when she was “starving” and drink beer with her on Epstein’s private island, nestled deep in the Caribbean.

    She dubbed such covert meals they allegedly jointly had as “small acts of rebellion”, adding though that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s purported “pimp” “reprimanded” the pair when she learnt about their secret meet-ups.

    Giuffre, who claimed Prince Andrew had slept with her when she was 17, before later denying having met her, recently penned a letter to Perry Lang urging him to come forward with any evidence he has on his hands against the charged sex trafficker.

    “He's gone now, he can't hurt us any more,” she says in the letter, insisting that she is “not here to ruin your life”.

    “You have so much knowledge of the various people on the planes, in his homes and anywhere you would have been with him. You have the ability and frankly the responsibility to speak now... you could help me on my pursuit of justice,” she reportedly wrote to him, urging the chef to share what he remembers.

    In a statement he released after prosecutors contacted him regarding his work for Epstein, Perry Lang acknowledged that he indeed cooked for the financier but said he was “unaware” of his crimes.

    “I never saw sexual activity or nudity, I was never aware of underage girls, I was never told of nor saw any of the depraved acts committed by Epstein and his friends,” Perry Lang said in the document.

    Regarding Giuffre’s emotional appeal, he praised her “fierce advocacy” for Epstein's victims and promised to speak to her attorneys.

    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court
    © AP Photo / Bebeto Matthews
    Virginia Roberts Giuffre, center, who says she was trafficked by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, holds a news conference outside a Manhattan court

    Maxwell's Suspected Part: A New Page in the Epstein Case

    Apart from being a chief Epstein accuser, Giuffre and her lawyers are involved in the criminal case recently opened against Epstein’s former lover and trusted friend Ghislaine Maxwell, who was nabbed in her New Hampshire mansion on 2 July.
    She has since been kept at a Brooklyn facility, having been denied bail after a judge deemed her as a flight risk. With her trial slated for next summer, she is now preparing for it, studying the six criminal charges brought against her, including involvement in direct sexual abuse and procurement of underage victims for sex with Epstein, which could put her behind bars for up to 35 years.

    2016 Deposition Controversy

    Giuffre’s lawyers have been arguing for the release of Maxwell's deposition in a lawsuit against the Epstein accuser in 2016, part of which has already seen the light of day.

    Maxwell's lawyers argue in response that her deposition contained “intimate, sensitive, and personal information” and that its release would wreck her chances of a fair trial.

    Epstein, the British socialite’s powerful friend, is known to have mingled with political and business shots like Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew. He was found dead in his cell, shortly after his arrest on new sex trafficking charges. He had previously pleaded guilty in 2008 to a Florida state prostitution charge, and completed a 13-month jail sentence now universally deemed to have been too lenient.

    Related:

    Gorgeous 'Global Girl' Pilot Reportedly 'Romped with Teen Girls' at Paedophile Epstein's Bidding
    Epstein's Ex-Chef Cooperates With FBI, Triggering Even More Pressure on Prince Andrew
    Logs for Epstein's Aircraft Subpoenaed, 'Sparking Panic' Among Dignitaries - Report
