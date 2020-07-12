Maxwell Tries to Keep Deposition Records Sealed, Citing 'Extremely Personal' Sex Life Info - Report

Following the unexpected demise under mysterious circumstances of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, his alleged associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is potentially the last remaining person with knowledge of the names of the late financier's clients.

Lawyers for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite believed to be linked to late Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking operations, are currently trying to convince the judge on her case to keep the records sealed and prevent their release to the public, citing their sensitive contents, The Sunday Times reported citing the court filing. They argued that the docs, which include Maxwell's 418-page-long deposition logs, flight records of Epstein's private jet, and Florida police reports, contain details regarding "intrusive questions about [Maxwell’s] sex life".

"The subject matter of these [documents] is extremely personal, confidential and subject to considerable abuse by the media. […] There are probably hundreds of people that would need to be designated", Maxwell’s lawyer, Jeffrey Pagliuca said in the filing.

The lawyers argued that the "extremely personal" documents about Maxwell might be used to "promote public scandal", and that the court must ensure they are not used to "gratify private spite" by banning their public release.

It's unclear who might be among the "hundreds" of people mentioned by the lawyer, but many people of high social and political standing have been suspected of using the services of the deceased sex trafficker due to the accusations of one of his alleged victims - Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, was one of the most high profile people accused by Giuffre of being a client of Epstein's and engaging in sex with her when she was still under 18.

The investigation reportedly failed to find records of the financier's clientele and he himself never disclosed information about them until he died under suspicious circumstances in prison, which was ruled a suicide. Since his death, Maxwell, his purported associate in sex trafficking affairs, is believed to be the investigators' key hope of determining the list of clients. The British socialite, however, strenuously denies her involvement in the illegal business but is still facing charges on four counts related to sex trafficking and on two accounts of perjury, potentially facing up to 35 years in prison. Her first trial is scheduled for 14 July.