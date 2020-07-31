US Court Temporarily Delays Release of 2016 Deposition From Epstein Associate Maxwell

Maxwell tried to block the release of her deposition on Thursday by stating that federal prosecutors wrongly released passages from it in her indictment, and that it could prevent her from getting a fair trial against criminal charges that she assisted the late Epstein in his sexual abuse of girls.
Maxwell's attorneys have also argued against releasing documents from the deposition because they contain "intrusive questions about her sex life" and are “extremely personal, confidential and subject to considerable abuse by the media."
The depositions came from a now-closed civil defamation lawsuit filed against Maxwell by one Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre, Reuters reported. Giuffre's deposition was made public on Thursday night.
“There were blondes, there were brunettes, there were redheads,” Giuffre told a US district court in New York. “They were all beautiful girls. I would say the ages ranged between 15 and 21.”
Maxwell's lawyers have also accused Guiffre of leaking the deposition to set a "perjury trap" for Maxwell.
Oral arguments for Maxwell's appeal are scheduled to be heard on September 22.
Maxwell pleaded not guilty on July 14 to helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls. She is currently being held in a Brooklyn jail, where she awaits for her criminal trial scheduled to begin sometime in July 2021.
