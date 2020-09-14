Register
14 September 2020
    An African-American man was shot and killed by a Lancaster police officer on 13 September

    Lancaster, PA Engulfed in Riots After Police Shoot and Kill Knife-Wielding Black Man – Graphic Video

    US
    by
    The US has been swept by a wave of violent protests against racism and police brutality since late May, when a black former convict, George Floyd, died at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

    Protests-turned-riots have erupted in Lancaster, Pennsylvania after Black Lives Matter (BLM) activists took to the streets, demanding “justice” for a knife-wielding African-American man who was shot and killed by a local police officer on Sunday.

    The reportedly autistic black man was identified as 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz amid reports that his dead body was "visible on the ground for more than two hours".

    Police declared an unlawful assembly and fired tear gas to disperse protesters who flooded to the police station in the southwest of Lancaster, chanting “Don't shoot” and other BLM slogans.

    The Lancaster Bureau of Police, for its part, said that the incident had occurred after they responded to a domestic disturbance on the 300 block of Laurel Street at 4:15 on Sunday afternoon.

    “While they’re conducting the criminal investigation, we’re going to be conducting our administrative personnel investigation to make sure that policy and training and use of force was properly followed”, bureau chief Jarrad Berkihiser said, in an apparent reference to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office probe. 

    The office earlier released body cam footage from the incident, which showed Munoz running toward a police officer with a knife above his head in a threatening manner, something that was then followed by the policeman firing at the 27-year-old.

    Warning: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he stands with Kenosha police and business people while examining property damage to a business while visiting the city in the aftermath of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice and ensuing violence after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., September 1, 2020
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    Trump Visits Kenosha to Rally for 'Law and Order' After Violent Protests
    The Lancaster riots come after massive protests broke out in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha and across the US in late August following the police shooting of an unarmed 29-year-old black man convicted of sexual assault, Jacob Blake, who currently remains paralysed below the waist.

    In May, George Floyd, an African-American man who had served time for a home invasion, was killed by a white police officer while in custody in Minneapolis, sparking massive demonstrations around the US, some of which turned violent and resulted in arson, looting, and clashes with heavily armed police.

    shooting, police, protests, riots, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, United States
