Street Protests Continue in Kenosha, Wisconsin as Trump Visits City - Video

Sputnik is live from Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, where demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest against police brutality and racial discrimination following days of unrest after a 29 year-old black man, Jacob Blake, was shot and wounded by police on August 23.
The Tuesday rallies coincide with the arrival of Trump, who said the purpose of his visit was “to say hello to law-enforcement and the National Guard" who have been deployed to the city to deal with the riots. The president said that he did not know if he would meet Blake’s Family.
