Register
14:20 GMT12 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Oregon Burns After Heavy Firefighting Choppers Deployed to Afghanistan

    © CC BY 2.0 / Abigail Meyer
    US
    Get short URL
    182
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0e/1080174066_0:213:2048:1365_1200x675_80_0_0_2ad6269161cddf1f04be62ad3e09dd49.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009121080440284-oregon-burns-after-heavy-firefighting-choppers-deployed-to-afghanistan/

    Four people have been killed by raging forest fires in Oregon state and dozens are reported missing. Half a million residents have been told to evacuate from threatened areas by authorities, and state Governor Kate Brown said almost a million acres have been scorched.

    Efforts to fight wildfires in Oregon have been hobbled as all of the state National Guard's heavy-lift helicopters have been sent abroad.

    Ashley, 3, and Ethan, 2, look at a burned bicycle after wildfires destroyed a neighbourhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, U.S., September 10, 2020.
    © REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
    Ashley, 3, and Ethan, 2, look at a burned bicycle after wildfires destroyed a neighbourhood in Bear Creek, Phoenix, Oregon, U.S., September 10, 2020.

    The six CH-47 Chinooks and 60 troops of the Oregon National Guard were deployed to Afghanistan in May, two months after the Pentagon began pulling troops out of the central Asian country following a peace deal with the Taliban.

    That leaves the force with four smaller UH-60 Black Hawk and one UH-72 Lakota, Vice reported.

    The Oregon National Guard CH-47s can be fitted with 2,000-gallon 'Bambi' firefighting buckets capable of dowsing 100 metres of burning forest.

    Each giant twin-rotor helicopter can carry a payload of 10 tonnes, four times as much as the UH-60 and five times the UH-72's capacity.

    Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Alpine, California, U.S., September 6, 2020, in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken September 6, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Steve Russo
    Valley Fire in California Burns Over 10,000 Acres, Still Only 1% Contained, Cal Fire Says
    Oregon is one of a dozen US states currently battling wildfires. Authorities ordered the evacuation of half a million residents this week - 10 per cent of the state's population. 

    Oregon Governor Kate Brown said 900,000 acres of land had been burnt and dozens of people have been reported missing.

    As of Friday a total of 23 people had been reported killed in the blazes across the US. Four of those were in Oregon, including 13-year-old boy Wyatt Tofte and his grandmother Peggy Mosso, who died with their dog in the family car. Wyatt's father Chris Tofte found the boy's mother Angie Mosso and another man alive but with severe burns.

     

    Related:

    Iran Slams 'Taliban Bounty' Story as Part of US Propaganda to Cover Up Its Errors in Afghanistan
    US House Democrats Demand Trump Officials Testify on Continuing War in Afghanistan
    Trump Reportedly Set to Announce Cuts in US Military Presence in Iraq, Afghanistan
    Tags:
    Afghanistan War, Afghanistan, US National Guard, National Guard, helicopter, firefighting vehicle, firefighting, Wildfire, Forest fire, USA, Oregon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US Mourns the 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 Terrorist Attack
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse