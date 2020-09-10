Register
20:56 GMT10 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Great American Comeback

    Video: New Trump Ad Touts ‘Great American Comeback’ While Using Ukrainian Stock Footage

    YouTube/Donald J Trump
    US
    Get short URL
    3912
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0a/1080422877_0:-1:1344:756_1200x675_80_0_0_76f63a7d8f4e7fdaeb4703ae6ace2c4c.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009101080422907-video-new-trump-ad-touts-great-american-comeback-while-using-ukrainian-stock-footage--/

    At least two companies have confirmed that the US President Donald Trump’s reelection team selected multiple foreign stock videos to use in 45’s latest campaign ad, which argues a vote for his Democratic rival will impede an ongoing “great American comeback.”

    A new, made-for-TV Trump campaign ad made its debut to many via social media on Friday. The 30-second spot takes aim at Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, arguing the former US vice president would “kill countless American businesses, jobs and our economic future” if he won the White House.

    Trump, on the other hand, would continue the “GREAT AMERICAN COMEBACK,” which is allegedly already underway.

    Video production company PromZone Media Group confirmed to ABC News on Thursday that the purported US warehouse footage around the 15-second mark of the ad was actually from a Ukrainian wallpaper warehouse.

    Furthermore, the footage of the woman seen seconds later is also from Ukraine, Ukrainian production studio Stockbusters told ABC News, noting the woman was also Ukrainian. The footage of the frustrated man using a computer was identified to be from Italy.

    Though the ad touts US job creation and the rebirth of the country’s economy, the US Department of Labor revealed early Thursday that without seasonal adjustments, some 857,148 initial unemployment insurance claims were filed under state programs in the week ending on September 5. This comes in stark contrast to the 160,342 initial claims logged in the comparable week in 2019.

    “The total number of people claiming benefits in all programs for the week ending August 22 was 29,605,064, an increase of 380,379 from the previous week,” the release detailed. Thursday’s reporting brings the US to its fourth straight week of increases in unadjusted new claims.

    The Trump-Pence reelection team’s continued use of foreign stock footage comes on the heels of their “Catalina and Madeline” ad, featuring two first-generation Hispanic American sisters warning fellow voters of “Biden’s America.”

    “This is a taste of Biden’s America,” one sister declared in the ad, which debuted during the Republican National Convention on August 24.

    “We want to preserve the America our mother came here for,” she said, speaking of her Guatemala-born parent.

    Catalonian public broadcaster CCMA confirmed hours later that the footage selected to illustrate the US under a Biden presidency was actually from protests along Roger de Flor Street in Barcelona, Spain, in October 2019.

    Weeks earlier, the Trump-Pence campaign issued a newsletter to supporters of the now-GOP nominee, vowing to protect the Christ the Redeemer statue of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from “angry mobs” who were toppling post-Civil War Confederate monuments, statues of white leaders who kept enslaved Africans and other structures viewed as celebrations of racist and otherwise problematic practices.

    Those belonging to the Black Lives Matter organization, as well as supporters of the general Black Lives Matter movement, have been labeled “thugs” and “anarchists, not protesters” by the US president in recent days.

    Related:

    'Radical Leftists' Charged With Robbery, Hate Crime After Stealing MAGA Hat From 7-Year-Old Boy
    Listen: CNN President Called Trump ‘The Boss,’ Floated Weekly Show in Leaked Audio From 2016
    US Has Revoked Over 1,000 Visas to Chinese Nationals Over Alleged Military Ties - State Department
    Trump Boasts of Nuclear Weapon ‘You Haven’t Even Seen or Heard About’ in Woodward Book
    Iran Air Attempting to Sell Off Ancient Airliners Amid Suffocating Sanctions
    Tags:
    Campaign Ad, Ukraine, Mike Pence, Joe Biden, election, 2020 Presidential Election, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Futuristic Design of Moscow's New Metro Station by Zaha Hadid Architects
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Truth Bombs Galore
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse