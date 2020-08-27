Register
21:58 GMT27 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Catalina and Madeline

    Fact Check: Trump Campaign Used Footage of Spanish Riots to Represent ‘Biden’s America’

    YouTube/Donald J Trump
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    A closer look at a new campaign advertisement from US President Donald Trump’s team has revealed that images used to depict the country under former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s potential presidential rule were actually from protests in Barcelona, Spain.

    Sisters Catalina and Madeline Lauf took center stage at the Republican National Convention on Monday when they were featured in a segment supporting Trump’s reelection.

    “This is a taste of Biden’s America,” one sister is heard saying during her voiceover, which overlays videos of rioters running through flaming parts of cities.

    “The rioting, the crime. Freedom is at stake now, and this is going to be the most important election of our lifetime,” she adds, presumably making reference to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement demonstrations that have occurred across the country.

    Protests have recently resumed in large numbers following the Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake was struck by four out of seven shots fired at his back during an arrest by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

    Eagle-eyed reporting from the Catalonian public broadcaster CCMA confirmed soon after the advertisement’s debut that the images used in the video were from protests along Roger de Flor Street in Barcelona, Spain, in October 2019.

    According to the outlet, the specific images appeared to have been taken on the third night of protests on October 16, 2019, by pro-Catalan independence groups. The demonstrations came about as a direct response to the Spanish Supreme Court jailing nine Catalan separatist leaders.

    BuzzFeed News was also able to confirm some footage’s original source via a reverse image search on Shutterstock that turned up a photo with the description “young rebel riot revolutionary anarchist,” which was also taken in Barcelona.

    Related:

    Trump’s RNC Speech: POTUS to Outline Policy for a Possible Second Term
    'Didn't She Used to Sell That WAP?': Cardi B Goes After Melania Trump, Notes FLOTUS Nude Pics
    US Border Agents Considered Using ‘Heat Ray’ Against Migrants at Southern Border - Report
    'You Won't Be Safe in Joe Biden's America': Pence Accepts VP Nomination, Addresses RNC
    Joe Biden Ignores Nancy Pelosi's Advice, Says He Will Debate Trump and 'Fact-Check' Him on Floor
    Tags:
    Republican National Convention, RNC, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, 2020 Presidential Election, Barcelona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Thousand Lakes: Unequivocal Beauty of Russia's Altai Krai
    Land of Republican Views
    Land of Republican Views
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse