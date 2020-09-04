Register
15:33 GMT04 September 2020
    First lady Melania Trump smiles during a speech at the Justice Department's National Opioid Summit at the Department of Justice, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Washington

    Melania Trump Comments For the First Time on Tell-All Book About FLOTUS

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    The book "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady", released on 1 September, addresses the most controversial issues involving Melania Trump, including a reported rivalry with Donald Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka and the president's alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.

    Melania Trump has commented on a tell-all book about FLOTUS penned by her former senior adviser and friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. In a statement posted on Twitter, the 50-year-old called on the media to report on the US drug crisis and not on "delusional & malicious gossip".

    ​This is the first time the first lady has shared her thoughts on the book and the allegations made in it. Previously, only Melania's chief of staff commented on the expose branding it "dishonest", full of "mistruths", and "paranoia".

    What are the Claims Made in the Book?

    The book penned by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania Trump's friend and former senior adviser describes the story of how the two became friends and parted ways in 2018. In several excerpts published in the media, Wolkoff described Melania as a "sister", who made her "feel good". But Wolkoff also addressed the most controversial issues surrounding the president's wife:

    • She claims that the two launched "Operation Block Ivanka" aimed at keeping Donald Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka out of photos during the inauguration.
    • Wolkoff claims Melania was completely unfazed when news broke about Donald Trump's alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.
    • The first lady reportedly burst out laughing when Wolkoff asked her about the videotape published by The Washington Post months before the 2016 election, that exposed Trump making vulgar comments about kissing and groping women.
    • Melania deliberately wore the jacket with a caption on the back reading "I really don't care, do u?" when she visited a migrant child detention centre. Wolkoff said the first lady purportedly did it because she wanted the US mainstream media to cover the visit. "She did not feel the press would cover a good deed [done by the Trump administration]. She felt the press only wanted to cover something that was damaging to the administration", Wolkoff said.

    Over the past few years several books about Donald Trump and his family have been published by investigative journalists, former associates, and officials in the Trump administration. Many of them later became bestsellers. All of the books were harshly criticised by the president, who questioned the veracity of the claims made about him and the administration.

    Donald Trump, United States, Melania Trump
    Votre message a été envoyé!
