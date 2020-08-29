'You Are!' Social Media Users Denounce Trump After He Calls His Niece 'Unstable'

Mary Trump has been in the spotlight since revealing that she is writing a tell-all book about the Trump family and specifically about her uncle, US President Donald Trump, who will reportedly be portrayed in a negative light. The Trump administration sought to block the publication of the exposé, claiming that it violated nondisclosure agreements.

Social media users lambasted US President Donald Trump after he attacked his niece, Mary, on social media. In a tweet, the US president referred to his 55-year-old niece as “unstable" and claimed that she has been “shunned” all her life.

"About the only way a person is able to write a book on me is if they agree that it will contain as much bad “stuff” as possible, much of which is lies. It’s like getting a job with CNN or MSDNC [sic] and saying that “President Trump is great.” You have ZERO chance. FAKE NEWS!..Even whether it’s dumb warmongers like John Bolton, social pretenders like Bob Woodward, who never has anything good to say, or an unstable niece, who was now rightfully shunned, scorned and mocked her entire life, and never even liked by her own very kind & caring grandfather!", Trump tweeted.

..Even whether it’s dumb warmongers like John Bolton, social pretenders like Bob Woodward, who never has anything good to say, or an unstable niece, who was now rightfully shunned, scorned and mocked her entire life, and never even liked by her own very kind & caring grandfather! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2020

​The Trump tweet saw strong backlash among netizens.

You are the unstable one honey! Your niece hit the nail on the head! — Marsha Spicer (@mspicer60) August 29, 2020

​Netizens noted that Trump attacks anyone who disagrees with him.

Everyone who disagrees with him is unstable. — Karl Bradley (@mytk56) August 29, 2020

​Others contend that Trump’s statement was caused by poor ratings and doubted that Mary Trump was "shunned", as her book includes testimonies from many people.

Someone is miserable today. Likely this his ratings were lower than Bidens. #BidenHarrisLandslide2020 — kellyhudson5 (@kellyhuds5) August 29, 2020

For ‘shunned’ she seems to know a lot...and the recordings prove it. — Linda Selke (@SelkeLinda) August 29, 2020

​Some users agreed with Trump's statements about his niece and suggested that the exposé on the president is a money grab.

She looks it. — Autumn di Pace (@AutumndiPace1) August 29, 2020​

If you can’t see that book was just a money grab you’re an idiot lol — policy over party (@notblue_notred) August 29, 2020

​According to the publisher of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man", released in July, the new tell-all book about the Trump family and the president describes a "nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse" and explains “how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric".

In addition to the expose, Mary Trump has released audio recordings in which family members talk about the president, including the president's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, describing Trump as a "phoney", with "no principles".

In recent years, many former assistants and officials who previously worked in the Trump administration have written tell-all books about Trump. The last such exposé was penned by former national security adviser John Bolton, who claims that Trump sought help from China’s President Xi Jinping to win reelection, was ridiculed by White House officials, and has repeatedly offered favours to “dictators”

Trump rejected Bolton’s book as lies and fake stories, while US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, like Bolton another Trump appointee, called the former national security adviser a "traitor".