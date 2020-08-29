Register
    President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on the coronavirus response, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Washington.

    'You Are!' Social Media Users Denounce Trump After He Calls His Niece 'Unstable'

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Mary Trump has been in the spotlight since revealing that she is writing a tell-all book about the Trump family and specifically about her uncle, US President Donald Trump, who will reportedly be portrayed in a negative light. The Trump administration sought to block the publication of the exposé, claiming that it violated nondisclosure agreements.

    Social media users lambasted US President Donald Trump after he attacked his niece, Mary, on social media. In a tweet, the US president referred to his 55-year-old niece as “unstable" and claimed that she has been “shunned” all her life.

    "About the only way a person is able to write a book on me is if they agree that it will contain as much bad “stuff” as possible, much of which is lies. It’s like getting a job with CNN or MSDNC [sic] and saying that “President Trump is great.” You have ZERO chance. FAKE NEWS!..Even whether it’s dumb warmongers like John Bolton, social pretenders like Bob Woodward, who never has anything good to say, or an unstable niece, who was now rightfully shunned, scorned and mocked her entire life, and never even liked by her own very kind & caring grandfather!", Trump tweeted.

    ​The Trump tweet saw strong backlash among netizens.

    ​Netizens noted that Trump attacks anyone who disagrees with him.

    ​Others contend that Trump’s statement was caused by poor ratings and doubted that Mary Trump was "shunned", as her book includes testimonies from many people.

    ​Some users agreed with Trump's statements about his niece and suggested that the exposé on the president is a money grab.

    ​According to the publisher of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man", released in July, the new tell-all book about the Trump family and the president describes a "nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse" and explains “how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security, and social fabric".

    In addition to the expose, Mary Trump has released audio recordings in which family members talk about the president, including the president's sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, describing Trump as a "phoney", with "no principles".

    In recent years, many former assistants and officials who previously worked in the Trump administration have written tell-all books about Trump. The last such exposé was penned by former national security adviser John Bolton, who claims that Trump sought help from China’s President Xi Jinping to win reelection, was ridiculed by White House officials, and has repeatedly offered favours to “dictators”

    Trump rejected Bolton’s book as lies and fake stories, while US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, like Bolton another Trump appointee, called the former national security adviser a "traitor".

