Register
17:33 GMT03 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    David Graeber, associate professor of anthropology at Yale University is shown during class Oct. 12. 2005 in New Haven, Conn.

    David Graeber, Anthropologist Who Coined 'We are the 99%' Slogan, Dies at 59

    © AP Photo / MICHELLE MCLOUGHLIN
    US
    Get short URL
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/03/1080359289_0:25:2001:1150_1200x675_80_0_0_274371f69d3a440139d57630f46a8e7f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009031080358925-david-graeber-anthropologist-who-coined-we-are-the-99-slogan-dies-at-59/

    Graeber, who became a staple of the Occupy Wall Street movement, was an anthropologist and London School of Economics professor whose works have become significant among the political left.

    The anthropologist and anarchist author David Graeber, who is said to have coined the famous 'We are the 99%', has died at the age of 59.

    Graeber’s wife, the artist and writer Nika Dubrovsky posted a tweet on Thursday announcing that Graeber had died in a Venice hospital on 2 September. Graeber’s publisher Penguin Random House said in a statement that the cause of death is currently unknown.

    Known for such works such as 'Debt: The First 5000 Years' in 2011, as well as 2015’s 'Utopia Rules', Bullshit Jobs: A Theory in 2018.

    His works focused on politics, capitalism, and revolutionary politics. Graeber was a key figure in the Occupy Wall Street movement and worked as a professor of anthropology at the London School of Economics (LSE) until his death.

    The announcement saw an outpour of support from fans in remembrance of Graeber and his impact on their own lives.

    Graeber announced in a YouTube video on 28 August, that he was feeling “a little under the weather” but was now getting better. He tweeted on the same day that he had “not been in tip-top shape".

    On August 31, Dubrovsky posted a photo of Venice on Twitter captioned, “Venice. Dark, wet and chilly". Graeber was interviewed in August 2020 as part of a special edition of The Big Issue. 

    ​Graeber got involved in activism and politics in the 1990s and became a leader in the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011. He is also an adamant supporter of the Kurdish Freedom Movement, and what he described as the “remarkable democratic experiment” in Rojava, a de facto autonomous region in Syria.

    Related:

    The Real Revolution: Bernie Sanders Owes His Success to Occupy Wall Street
    Occupy Wall Street Activists Gather in NYC to Mark Movement's 4th Year
    Occupy Wall Street 2.0: Robots Will Take Highest-Paying Jobs in Finance, Warns Cornell Professor
    Tags:
    activism, anthropology, Occupy Wall Street
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse