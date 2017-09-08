Register
14:47 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Masrour Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government’s security council, and the son of Kurdish President Masoud Barzani, poses for a portrait after an interview with The Associated Press in Salahuddin, Iraq, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016.

    Would Kurdish Independence From Iraq Cause More Regional Instability?

    © AP Photo/ Alice Martins
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Suliman Mulhem
    226120

    Despite regional and international opposition, the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) have insisted that the upcoming referendum, which could result in the autonomous Kurdish region breaking away from the rest of Iraq, will go ahead as scheduled, on the September 15, 2017.

    The KRG, and citizens of the autonomous region in northern Iraq, known as Iraqi Kurdistan, have long been calling for independence from the Arab state.

    Discussions regarding such a referendum have been ongoing for several years, and were accentuated by spending cuts to the KRG's budget by the Iraqi federal government, which was, at the time, headed by Nouri al-Maliki. 

    Ultimately, the rapid rise of Daesh in Iraq and neighboring Syria disrupted plans for the referendum. 

    A flag of the autonomous Kurdistan region flies as Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take position to monitor the area from their front line post in Bashiqa, a town 13 kilometres north-east of Mosul (File)
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Pre-Referendum Campaigning Kicks Off in Iraqi Kurdistan

    Shortly after Iraq's second city, Mosul, was retaken by a range of forces supported by the US-led air coalition, President Masoud Barzani announced concrete plans for a political process to determine whether or not Iraqi Kurdistan will break away from Iraq, and form its own sovereign state.

    "The referendum issue is about the destiny of a whole people. That's why this issue is bigger than any other political framework, or any political parties, or any political problems within the party system. I'm sure that the majority of the people in Kurdistan are with the referendum. The supporters of the political parties, the majority of them are also pro-referendum," President of Iraqi Kurdistan and leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, told FP, in an interview earlier this year.

    There is undoubtedly significant support for the creation of a sovereign Kurdish state in northern Iraq, from Kurds living in the autonomous region, as well as Kurdish diaspora internationally, but Iraq, and foreign powers, including the US, are hesitant to throw their weight behind the referendum.

    Iraq's federal government has already expressed its discontent, which has been heightened due to the inclusion of disputed territory in the provisional area that could potentially form Kurdistan. The disputed areas, which were opportunely captured by the Peshmerga Armed Forces in 2014 during Daesh's sweeping gains across the country, include the oil-rich city of Kirkuk. 

    The Iraqi government maintains that the territory is part of Iraq, while the KRG view it as categorically and undisputedly Kurdish. This disagreement further complicates an already highly controversial, and complex issue.

    Some regional powers, especially nations where the wider, theoretical Kurdish state crosses into (Iran, Turkey and Syria), have voiced their concerns over the referendum, warning that it could spell chaos for the Middle East.

    "A position must be taken to the end against Barzani's preparation for an independence referendum which incorporates Turkmen cities. This is a rehearsal for Kurdistan. If necessary Turkey should deem this referendum as a reason for war," leader of the Turkish Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, told a news conference in Ankara in August.

    They fear that an independent Kurdish state in Iraq could initiate and set precedent for Kurdish independence in other countries — something they all unwaveringly oppose. This is a much less likely prospect in Iran and Turkey, as Kurdish PJAK and PKK militias don't hold significant territory. 

    A picture taken on February 3, 2016, shows the Kurdish flag flying over the Arbil Citadel, in the capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq
    © AFP 2017/ SAFIN HAMED
    Iraqi Kurdish Independence Vote in Disputed Areas Constitutional - Region Gov't

    This starkly contrasts to the Democratic Union Party's (PYD) control over much of northern Syria, forming a de facto autonomous region, known as Rojava. Rojava isn't recognized by the Syrian government, or any other international power.

    Although there aren't concrete plans for a referendum on independence to be held in SDF-controlled parts of Syria in the immediate future, officials from the Syrian government have expressed their concerns and resistance to any process that would threaten Syria's sovereignty and unity.

    This issue is likely to become more relevant as Daesh, and other Islamist militants, are pushed out of Syria, creating a potential stand-off between the Syrian Army, and the Kurdish-led SDF.

    Although sporadic clashes have erupted between the two parties throughout the war, widespread cooperation between the Syrian government and the PYD is ongoing, with Syrian authorities assisting in the governing of Rojava, and the provision of public services.

    Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani
    Press service of the MFA Russia
    Russia Emerging as Strategic Economic Partner to Post-Daesh Iraqi Kurdistan
    Although many nations disapprove of the referendum, as they deem it divisive and disruptive to the region, the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, expressed mild support for the Kurd's quest for independence, saying, "[They] have the right to express their aspirations and the referendum they have decided to hold in September is the means to do so."

    Ties between the two nations strengthened as a result of their coordinated anti-Deash operations in Iraq. Russia is now playing an increasingly important role in Iraqi Kurdistan's economy, especially in the energy sector, with the signing of a deal with Rosneft which is estimated to almost double Iraqi Kurdistan's oil production capacity.

    The outcome of the upcoming referendum on Kurdish independence will be watched closely, not only by Kurds and the Iraqi government, but also the wider region, and international powers, as it could reshape Iraq's borders, and potentially initiate a war with Baghdad.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.    

    Related:

    Russia Emerging as Strategic Economic Partner to Post-Daesh Iraqi Kurdistan
    Pre-Referendum Campaigning Kicks Off in Iraqi Kurdistan
    Kurdistan Independence Referendum to Potentially Blow Mideast Apart
    Tags:
    Kurdish problem, autonomy, referendum, Syrian crisis, Turkish Nationalist Movement Party, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Daesh, Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), Syrian Army, Peshmerga, Devlet Bahceli, Masoud Barzani, Rojava, Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq, Kurdistan, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok