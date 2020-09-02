Register
11:42 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he stands with Kenosha police and business people while examining property damage to a business while visiting the city in the aftermath of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice and ensuing violence after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., September 1, 2020

    Trump Visits Kenosha to Rally for 'Law and Order' After Violent Protests

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    US
    Get short URL
    487
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/02/1080345773_0:0:3133:1763_1200x675_80_0_0_33c86900d208af73ebd956d7ad875461.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202009021080345810-trump-visits-kenosha-to-rally-for-law-and-order-after-violent-protests/

    Kenosha, Wisconsin became the latest flashpoint in racial tensions in the United States after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a black man wanted on sexual assault charges who was left paralised as a result. Riots erupted in response to the shooting last week, and two people we killed during the unrest.

    Donald Trump has visited Kenosha, a city at the epicentre of the election campaign, to push forward his message of “law and order”.

    Trump arrived in the Wisconsin city on Tuesday, nine days after often-violent protests flared up over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.

    Democrats have warned Trump against coming to Kenosha over concerns that the outspoken president could aggravate racial tensions in the city.

    “Fires are burning, and we have a president who fans the flames rather than fighting the flames,” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said on Monday, while Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers wrote to Trump, “I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing.”

    Trump defied the alarmism, arguing that the trip “could increase enthusiasm and it could also increase love and respect for our country.”

    Here are the key takeaways from the visit.

    On Tuesday, Trump doubled down on Nixon’s 1968 strategy of pitching himself as the law-and-order president, as opposed to Democrats who, in his view, neglect public safety.

    He toured a section of Kenosha damaged by rioting last week, including the remains of a family-owned furniture store and a camera shop which were nearly entirely burnt to the ground during the riots last week.

     

    U.S. President Donald Trump views property damage to a business during a visit to Kenosha in the aftermath of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice and the ensuing violence after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., September 1, 2020
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    U.S. President Donald Trump views property damage to a business during a visit to Kenosha in the aftermath of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice and the ensuing violence after the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., September 1, 2020

    He promised to help the owners and lamented that mayors and governors do not ask for federal law enforcement aid immediately to calm the unrest.

     

    “The ultimate example is Portland. It’s been terrible for a long time — for many decades, actually,” he said. “But you take a look what’s been happening for the last 94 days. We would put it out within one hour. It would take one hour, maybe less. And that’s really what happened here.”

    Trump also visited an emergency management centre, where he backed police officers and the National Guard troops who had helped handle the riots.

    Tony Evers authorised the deployment of 500 members of the National Guard last Wednesday; Trump said Everts backtracked after initially rejecting federal offers of assistance.

    The president has not met with the family of Jacob Blake. He said he was going to have a conversation with Blake’s mother on Monday, but refused after it emerged that she wanted lawyers to be on the call.

     

    President Donald Trump speaks as he tours an emergency operations center and meets with law enforcement officers at Mary D. Bradford High School, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    President Donald Trump speaks as he tours an emergency operations center and meets with law enforcement officers at Mary D. Bradford High School, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis.

    During a roundtable at the same centre later that day, also attended by Attorney General Bill Barr, Trump did not once mention Blake.

     

    Instead, he stressed that the Kenosha demonstrators burned down buildings, damaged two dozen businesses, and threw bricks at police officers. “These are not acts of peaceful protest, but really domestic terror,” he added.

    Trump said he condemns anti-police rhetoric and appeared to play down police brutality, as mistakes made “under tremendous pressure”. In a Fox News interview on Monday, the president said police officers “choke just like in a golf tournament. They miss a 3-foot putt.”

    In Kenosha, he also pledged to provide $1 million to city law enforcement and $4 million in aid to the small businesses ravaged during the unrest. Another $42 million will go to support public safety statewide.

     

    A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier.
    © AP Photo / Morry Gash
    A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier.

    When asked whether he had a message to the Blake family, Trump said: “I feel terribly for anybody that goes through that.” He added that he had heard Blake’s mother was “a fine woman” and that the shooting was being investigated.

     

    On the eve of the trip, the president defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who killed two protesters in Kenosha and injured one with a semi-automatic rifle last week.

    Trump cited cell phone footage of the incident, saying that Rittenhouse was acting in self-defence because the protesters “violently attacked” the teen and he “probably would have been killed”.

    Last week, Wisconsin prosecutors announced six charges against Rittenhouse, including first-degree intentional homicide.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse