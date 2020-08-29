Register
19:53 GMT29 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A protester lights a cigarette on a garbage truck that was set on fire during protests late Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis., sparked by the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer a day earlier.

    Wisconsin Dems Became 'Less Approving' of BLM Protests Before Kenosha Riots, Poll Shows

    © AP Photo / Morry Gash
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080302121_0:318:3073:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_562d872d2904a0122555ff1061357d52.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008291080315872-swing-states-wisconsin-dems-became-less-approving-of-blm-protests-before-kenosha-riots-poll-show/

    By throwing their support behind the cause of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and anti-racism protests, Democrats may have picked the wrong social trend trend to chase after, recent poll data suggests.

    recent poll carried out by the Marquette Law School has indicated that, following an initial surge in support for the BLM movement after the death of African-American George Floyd, there has been a gradual drop in levels of support lasting at least until the recent incident in Kenosha. The BLM movement was said to have lost 13 points in terms of support by poll participants in the battleground state of Wisconsin between June, when anti-racism protests emerged across the US, and August, poll results suggest.

    "The shift to a more negative view in August is strongest among Republicans, but independents and Democrats also became less approving. The decline was across all regions except for the city of Milwaukee", according to the Marquette Law School poll.

    Top Democrats close to party presidential candidate Joe Biden "fear the looting and violence in cities could help President Trump" to swing undecided voters, Axios reported. POTUS has made promises of ending the mayhem taking place in American cities as one of the central points of his reelection campaign.

    Men carry rifles as people protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 25, 2020. Picture taken August 25, 2020
    © REUTERS / STEPHEN MATUREN
    Men carry rifles as people protest outside the Kenosha County Courthouse after a Black man, identified as Jacob Blake, was shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 25, 2020. Picture taken August 25, 2020

    Conservative political commentator Andrew Sullivan suggested that, should the notion of "law and order" became more integral for voters this year, then the Democrats "will lose it". He added that having bound themselves to the protests calling for an end to racism and police brutality in the US, Democrats were unable to recognize violence when they saw it, thus "walking straight into a trap".

    Another analyst, political consultant and former Obama official, David Axelrod, pointed out that Trump has been actively shifting public focus from the problems of pandemic and economy toward public unrest.

    Anti-Racial Protests Turning Into Riots

    The protests, which have been rocking the US since the end of May, emerged following the death of African American George Floyd, killed by white police officers while in custody. The issues of police racism and brutality were amplified by the case of a black woman, Breonna Taylor, who was mistakenly shot dead in her home as a result of no-knock warrant that police performed on the wrong house. Protesters, many affiliated with the BLM movement state that they are demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism in the nation.

    Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian speaks next to Police Chief Daniel Miskinis and County Sheriff David Beth during a news conference, regarding the protests and shootings that came after Jacob Blake was shot by police, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 26, 2020.
    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    Kenosha Wants Counter-Protestors to Stay Out of Town, Let Police Keep Order, Mayor Says

    On serveal occassion, hwoever, the peacful demonstration have turned violent, with rioting, arson, looting, and seizures of entire city blocks, forcing some city mayors and state governors to resort to National Guard assistance. Several Democratic state and city heads have refused federal assistance in the form of troops. President Donald Trump regularly castigates these lawmakers, claiming that under a Democratic president all US cities risk facing violent "mobs".

    Related:

    Kenosha Expects Another Day of Protest Over Police Shooting of Jacob Blake - Video
    Kenosha Wants Counter-Protestors to Stay Out of Town, Let Police Keep Order, Mayor Says
    'Are You Listening Portland?' Trump Touts No Violence in Kenosha Since Deployment of National Guard
    Lawyer Suggests Self-Defence Plea For Teen Who Shot Three in Kenosha, Cites New Video
    Michelle Obama Remains Tight-Lipped on Kenosha Violence as She Decries Jacob Blake Shooting
    Tags:
    US Election 2020, Donald Trump, Riots, protests, Wisconsin, US, Black Lives Matter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A mushroom cloud is seen rising after the so-called Tsar Bomba was detonated in a test over the remote Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the USSR in this still image from previously classified footage taken in October 1961 and released by Russia’s Rosatom state atomic energy corporation.
    Made in USSR: Freshly-Declassified Pictures of Most Powerful Thermonuclear Bomb Test in History
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse