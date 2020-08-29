Register
10:46 GMT29 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during an event for Obama Foundation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

    Michelle Obama Remains Tight-Lipped on Kenosha Violence as She Decries Jacob Blake Shooting

    © REUTERS / Vincent Thian
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/05/1080079415_0:0:2781:1566_1200x675_80_0_0_5013b6ac686872b13d7c12a9d2d1c90e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008291080312161-michelle-obama-remains-tight-lipped-on-kenosha-violence-as-she-decries-jacob-blake-shooting/

    Civil unrest in Kenosha resulted in arsons and looting after African-American man Jacob Blake was shot by a police officer at least seven times as Blake tried to break up a fight between two women in the city on 23 August.

    Former US First Lady Michelle Obama has admitted that she was “devastated” by the recent shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, but remained tight-lipped on the violence that hit the city.

    She took to Twitter on Friday to bemoan the fact that American kids are seeing systemic racism every day, adding that “sometimes they see it from the back seat of a car” – in an apparent nod to Jacob Blake’s children watching their father be shot by police at least seven times.

    Obama tweeted that she was "exhausted and frustrated", and that she sees "glimmers of something different" when she looks at the "swift and powerful protests that have risen up around the country”.

    According to her, the protests are "opening eyes, rattling consciences and reminding people of all backgrounds that this problem" will not be resolved unless "we all make a change”.

    “I want to encourage you all to keep using your bullhorns and your ballots to reform policies in our cities and our neighborhoods”, the ex-US First Lady concluded.

    The comments come a few days after the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement that it had opened a civil rights probe into the shooting of Blake, who currently remains in hospital in serious condition.

    People stand near a burning vehicle in front of the Kenosha County couthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., during protests following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in this August 24, 2020 picture obtained from social media
    © REUTERS / REVOLUTION CLUB CHICAGO
    People stand near a burning vehicle in front of the Kenosha County couthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., during protests following the police shooting of Black man Jacob Blake in this August 24, 2020 picture obtained from social media

    The statement also pointed out that "federal law enforcement is joined with state and local authorities to address further violence in Kenosha and beyond".

    The civil unrest in the city was followed by arsons and looting, with two people killed after a rifle-wielding 17-year-old boy opened fire on the streets of Kenosha during the riots.

    ​Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers declared a state of emergency on Tuesday night, increasing the number of the National Guard deployment in the city from 125 to 250. President Donald Trump, for his part, insisted that there has been no further violence since the National Guard moved into Kenosha.

    Law enforcement officers guard during a protest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. August 25, 2020
    © REUTERS / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    WH: Almost 1,000 National Guard Troops, 200 Fed Agents Deployed to Wisconsin Amid Kenosha Protests
    On 23 August, Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer in front of three of the man's children after police arrived at the scene, where he was trying to break up a fight between two women.

    The incident followed months-long protests in the US that erupted in May, when African-American man George Floyd died after police in the city of Minneapolis knelt on his neck for over eight minutes. Some of the protests turned into violent riots, with looting and clashes with law enforcement.

    Related:

    Wisconsin City of Kenosha Expects More Reinforcements Despite Post-Protest Calm, Sheriff Says
    CNN Roasted For Dubbing Kenosha Protests 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful'
    Videos: Teen Charged in Killings of Two Protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Attempted Killing of Third
    Tags:
    violence, children, racism, shooting, Michelle Obama, Kenosha, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22-28 August
    This Week in Pictures: 22-28 August
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse