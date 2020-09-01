Register
11:22 GMT02 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National Guard officers unload an armoured vehicle filled with soldiers outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse during a Blue Lives Matter rally organized by supporters of law enforcement officers, a week after Black man Jacob Blake was shot several times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S., August 30, 2020.

    Kenosha: Will Trump Manage to Flip Biden's Narrative About 'Inciting Violence' Back on Him?

    © REUTERS / JIM VONDRUSKA
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1044
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1f/1080328697_0:94:3072:1822_1200x675_80_0_0_7f06d85ffdc3f75822204ee2992f6939.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202009011080341718-kenosha-will-trump-manage-flip-bidens-narrative-about-inciting-violence-back-on-him/

    The president doubled down on his plans to visit riot-hit Kenosha, Wisconsin on Monday. The city of 99,000 was engulfed in protests, rioting, and arson after the August 23 repeated shooting by police of a 29-year-old black man allegedly armed with a knife after an arrest went wrong.

    Donald Trump’s visit to Kenosha to survey damage and confer with local law enforcement is a risky move politically so close to the election, but gives him a chance to turn his Democratic opponents’ rhetoric blaming him for the protests against them, veteran Michigan-based Republican consultant John Truscott believes.

    “While I wouldn’t advise going into a situation like this due to the uncertainty of what will happen, it is an opportunity to flip the Biden narrative back on him,” Truscott said in an interview.

    “The Democrat playbook has dictated that everyone blame the looting and violence on the President. However, I think voters are smarter than that and know where the blame should fall. The President will blast the Democrats for blaming him for their own failure to contain the violence. The media will jump all over him for doing so and that will provide yet another opportunity for him to call out the fake news and the bias on the part of the networks,” he added.

    Democrats Tell Trump to Stay Away

    The White House announced Trump’s plans to visit Kenosha on Sunday. Wisconsin’s Democratic Governor Tony Evers expressed concern with the visit, writing the president an open letter urging him to “reconsider” his plans. Evers argued that the trip could hinder local authorities efforts to ‘heal’ the city following the riots resulting from the August 23 shooting of African American Jacob Blake seven times in the back by a white police officer during a response to a 911 call about a domestic incident.

    Kenosha’s Democratic Mayor John Antaramian similarly urged Trump to stay away.

    ‘Blatant Hypocrisy and Double Standard’

    Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden attacked Trump ahead of the trip, suggesting Monday that the president had “forfeited” his “moral leadership in this country,” and was unable to “stop the violence because for years he has fomented it.”

    But Republicans and some non-partisan observers have criticized the Democrats over their claims.

    “For the past four years there's been blatant hypocrisy and a double standard applied by Democrats towards every action and inaction made by President Trump,” says Sarah Abed, an independent journalist and political commentator.

    “There is absolutely nothing that the Trump administration can do to appease their political rivals. Trump's insistence on visiting Kenosha on Tuesday to survey damage, visit an emergency operations center, and host a round table discussion on Wisconsin community safety, are all normal things that any president would be expected to do, but for those who have never accepted Trump as their president, the same rules do not apply,” she suggests.

    Abed points out that although some Kenosha leaders have expressed concerns about Trump’s visit, others, including the seven Kenosha County Board supervisors who sent him a letter encouraging him not to cancel the trip, feel otherwise.

    “In their letter, they stated that Trump's leadership is greatly appreciated during this time of crisis by those devastated by the violence. What this country needs right now is for adults to act with reason, love, compassion, understanding and unbiased logic and not fall victim to division, political games, violence, and chaos. Many are worried that we're heading towards a civil war, things must change right now before it's too late,” Abed warns.

    On Monday, Trump boasted that he made the right call in sending National Guard forces to quell the violence in Kenosha, tweeting that if he had not sent them, “there would be no Kenosha right now.”

    The Kenosha protests have led to the shooting deaths of two protesters and the injury of a third by a civilian armed with an AR-15-style rifle. At least one police officer and one firefighter have also been injured, and about $2 million in damage to city-owned property has been caused.

    Trump refused to condemn the shooter, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, at a press conference on Monday, saying he was defending himself against violent protesters. Rittenhouse has been charged with first-degree murder, with all three of his victims appearing to have criminal records.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The winner of the Miss MAXIM-2020 beauty and sexuality contest, Oktyabrina Maksimova (Veliky Novgorod) (C) and the finalists
    Sputnik's Best August Photos
    Trump Denies Mini Strokes
    Mini-Stroke Over Par
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse