01:55 GMT14 August 2020
    President Donald Trump, left, turns to give a pen to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, after signing a proclamation in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019. Trump signed an official proclamation formally recognizing Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights. Other attending are, from left, White House adviser Jared Kushner, U.S. special envoy Jason Greenblatt, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, Israeli Ambassador to the U. S. Ron Dermer, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

    Report Suggests Sneak Peak Into Backroom Machinations of UAE-Israeli Peace Deal

    by
    0 03
    Mediated by the United States, the deal envisaging a normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel was announced earlier in the day in a joint statement by the three countries.

    The talks between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were arranged over a year before the deal was reached, Axios reported, citing unnamed White House officials. Negotiations were fueled by Tel Aviv's plans to extend its sovereignty over additional areas of the West Banks under Donald Trump's "deal of the century".

    “We have been talking to both sides for 18 months but the annexation issue created the atmosphere which was conducive for getting a deal", an unnamed US official told Axios.

    One of the most important developments, according to the report, was an op-ed in Israeli media in which UAE Ambassador Yousef Al-Oteiba insisted that Tel Aviv choose between normalization of relations in the Gulf or its planned sovereignty extension.

    In late June, Al-Oteiba rolled out a suggestion to Trump senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner and the White House envoy Avi Berkowitz, that the United Arab Emirates were ready to establish ties with Israel if Tel Aviv would drop "annexation" plans, and the idea was reported to have been welcomed by both.

    During talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House demanded that if Israel wanted to move on with the West Bank plans, it should also "take steps supported by the Palestinians", citing transferring control of 5-10 percent of the West Bank.

    Netanyahu was allegedly "upset" by the suggestion, while the Trump administration realized that the recently-formed joint government of the Jewish state was divided over the West Bank plans, as Defence Minister Benny Gantz, along with Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, were not eager to act immediately.

    U.S. President Donald Trump applauds Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they appear together at a joint news conference to discuss a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020
    U.S. President Donald Trump applauds Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they appear together at a joint news conference to discuss a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020

    Then, an alternative to sovereignty extension was proposed by Berkowitz, who revealed that the UAE offered normalization in exchange of halting the "annexation" plans. After Netanyahu agreed to review the proposition, an agreement between Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed and Kushner and Berkowitz was reached, in secret from Gantz and Ashkenazi. 

    Wednesday saw a finalizing of the deal via a conference call described by Trump as "like love". 

    However, after the joint statement came out to announce the agreement, Netanyahu outlined that "annexation plans are still on our tables", and stressing that the suspension of the seizure of additional lands in the West Bank by Tel Aviv was only temporary.

    Drawing mixed reaction, particularly from the Palestinians, the deal, named the "Abraham Accord", envisages a normalization of relations between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates, in exchange for Tel Aviv halting its plans to take over additional parts of the West Bank. 

    Trump expects to hold a signing ceremony soon, with officials from the two countries attending, as Israel and the UAE are to continue talks over establishing diplomatic ties, opening direct flights and signing several agreements on investment, communications, technology and other issues. 

    "I look forward to hosting them at the White House very soon to formally sign the agreement, we'll probably be doing it over the next, I would say, three weeks," Trump said on Thursday.

    According to Kushner, the United States will seek to encourage more Arab countries to take steps towards a normalization of relations with Israel.

