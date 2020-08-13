Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talk in the midst of a joint news conference on a new Middle East peace plan proposal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 28, 2020

    Trump: Suspension of West Bank Annexation 'Great Concession' by Israel

    © REUTERS / Brendan McDermid
    During a press conference Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that Israel's move to suspend the West Bank annexation a "great concession" by Israel.

    "It’s something they’ve discussed … Israel has agreed not to do it .. great concession by Israel, smart concession by Israel … right now, it’s [West Bank annexation] off the table," Trump said, also calling the preliminary peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates announced Thursday "historic" and stating that there could be a deal signing between the two nations in about three weeks.

    "After half a century Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize [ties]… most important diplomatic breakthrough since the Egypt-Israel peace agreement was signed over 40 years ago," Trump said.

    In a statement released Thursday, the White House stated that "this normalization of relations and peaceful diplomacy will bring together two of America’s most reliable and capable regional partners."

    "Israel and the United Arab Emirates will join with the United States to launch a Strategic Agenda for the Middle East to expand diplomatic, trade, and security cooperation," the statement adds.

    After Trump's remarks, the US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman clarified that the Israeli annexation is "off the table now, but it's not off the table permanently."

    A senior Israeli official on Thursday afternoon also reiterated that while Israel has agreed to hold off its annexation plans, the delay is only temporary.

    “The sovereignty plan is still on the table, and we’re obligated to it,” the official said, according to Israel National News. “The Trump administration has asked us to temporarily delay the declaration in order to first reach the historic peace deal with the United Arab Emirates.”

    In a statement Thursday, a Palestinian National Authority (PNA) spokesperson said that Palestinians condemn the announced agreement between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

    "The Palestinian leadership announces its strong rejection and condemnation of the trilateral agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the UAE, mediated by the United States," the statement reads.

