Register
19:25 GMT12 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President Donald Trump's White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner follows Trump across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, June 14, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from his golf club in New Jersey

    Trump Adviser Kushner Allegedly Met With Kanye West in Colorado to Discuss Book

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/36/1079773619_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_35eb44e7c53d08858bfe269629601429.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008121080148017-trump-adviser-kushner-allegedly-met-with-kanye-west-in-colorado-to-discuss-book/

    Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, met with Birthday Party nominee Kanye West over the weekend to discuss the details of a book on the empowerment of Black Americans, according to the rapper.

    Citing “individuals familiar with the meeting,” the New York Times reported on Wednesday that West and Kushner met in Colorado while the senior adviser was traveling with his wife and co-worker, Ivanka Trump.

    West, who was reportedly camping in Colorado, flew to the small town of Telluride to conduct his meeting with Kushner.

    No details about their discussion were provided by the Times.

    Before unleashing a series of tweets Wednesday about his upcoming fashion “prototypes,” including a line of “waterproof bags,” West revealed on Tuesday that he would be open to a live interview with the New York Times.

    He noted that the interview would address his meeting with Kushner, as well as their discussion of Dr. Claud Anderson’s 2001 book “PowerNomics: The National Plan to Empower Black America.”

    Within the book, Anderson lays out a five-year plan for Black America to become a “prosperous and empowered race that is self-sufficient and competitive as a group,” according to its Amazon synopsis. The author encourages Black Americans to “take strategic steps to create a new reality for their race.”

    TMZ reported on Monday that West believes Democrats hired a private investigator to track his campaign’s signature-gathering team in Wisconsin as part of an "organized effort of harassment and intimidation.”

    A few days prior to the tabloid’s report, West conducted another interview with Forbes, in which he asserted that “Trump is the closest president we’ve had in years to allowing God to still be part of the conversation.”

    When pressed on whether he is running a spoiler campaign against former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, West provided at least two different responses.

    "I'm not going to argue with you. Jesus is King,” he first said, mentioning the title of his 2019 studio album. However, when pressed on the topic later in the interview, he said, “I’m not denying it; I just told you.”

    West’s rushed and late campaign has not only been hindered by alleged spying and his own tardiness, but also his own wife, Kim Kardashian West.

    The reality star took to social media last month to speak on her husband’s bipolar disorder, asserting that “the family is powerless” when it comes to West’s actions. Many took this to be her attempt at distancing her own brand from her partner ahead of a possible divorce.

    Related:

    US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden Picks Sen. Kamala Harris as 2020 Running Mate
    Trump Holds Press Conference at White House - Video
    Made in China: US Reclassifies Hong Kong Exports Amid Push to Alter Beijing’s WTO Status
    ‘Legacy of Soviet Union’: State Direction May Have Given Russia ‘Head Start’ on COVID-19 Vaccine
    Meet Kamala Harris, Biden's Vice Presidential Pick for 2020 Election
    Tags:
    Colorado, 2020 Presidential Election, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    Introvert's Dream: Most Isolated Houses Across the Globe
    History Schmistory
    History Schmistory
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse