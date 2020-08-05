Register
19:54 GMT05 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rapper Kanye West holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. July 19, 2020

    Kanye West’s Run for President Getting Last-Minute Help From Well-Connected GOP Operatives

    © REUTERS / Randall Hill
    US
    Get short URL
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/05/1080077755_0:288:2641:1774_1200x675_80_0_0_8c44133cb94a86e2066f558b985a921d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202008051080077810-kanye-wests-run-for-president-getting-last-minute-help-from-well-connected-gop-operatives-/

    New reports indicate that 2020 presidential campaign latecomer and Birthday Party (BDY) nominee Kanye West is receiving assistance from at least four individuals who have previously maintained close ties to the Republican Party and GOP politics.

    Vice News revealed Tuesday evening that Lane Ruhland, “an experienced GOP operative with ties to President Trump’s campaign,” was the individual seen submitting signature papers to the Wisconsin Elections Commission building in Madison, Wisconsin.

    While Ruhland, who entered the building after regular office hours, declined to provide comment on how many signatures she was able to receive for West’s presidential campaign, Wisconsin law requires “a minimum of 2,000 valid signatures of Wisconsin electors on nomination papers, as well as a Declaration of Candidacy form for both the presidential and vice-presidential candidates.”

    Ruhland is not the only GOP-affiliated individual who now has ties with the BDY nominee. Mark Jacoby, an executive who runs the signature-collecting company Let the Voters Decide, was hired by West to collect signatures in Ohio, Arkansas and West Virginia, according to TMZ.

    West needs to amass a total of 5,000 signatures in Ohio by Wednesday at 5 p.m. local time to get on the state’s ballot. According to reporter Ben Jacobs, West filed prior to 3 p.m. local time on August 5 in the Buckeye State.

    Arkansas and West Virginia required 1,000 and 7,000 signatures, respectively, by their August 3 deadlines. Both states are now in the process of verifying the signatures obtained by West’s campaign.

    Jacoby was arrested back in 2008 on suspicion of voter registration fraud after he allegedly used the address of an old childhood home in Los Angeles, California, to register to vote in both 2006 and 2007, according to CBS News. The Los Angeles Times later reported that Jacoby pleaded guilty in June 2009 to the misdemeanor and was sentenced to 36 months of probation and 30 days of service with the California Department of Transportation.

    “We do not comment on any current clients, but like all Americans, anyone who is qualified to stand for election has the right to run,” Jacoby said in a statement, as reported by the New York Times on Tuesday. He also claimed that his company is nonpartisan.

    Former Executive Director of the American Conservative Union Gregg Keller was notably listed as a person of contact for West’s Arkansas petition to get on the November ballot.

    The Missouri-based strategist was once considered for the position of US President Donald Trump’s campaign manager in 2015, but ultimately lost the spot to Corey Lewandowski.

    Chuck Wilton, a Vermont-based convention delegate for Trump, was listed as one of three electors in West’s Vermont filing on Monday.

    “Somebody said that Vermont needs electors for certain people and [it was] something I said that I’m more than willing to do,” he said, as reported by New York Magazine’s Intelligencer. He added that he viewed West as someone with “center-right” political views.

    His wife, Wendy Wilton, was appointed as state executive director for the US Department of Agriculture Vermont Farm Service Agency by the Trump administration in 2017.

    Despite West seeking assistance from former associates of Trump’s campaign, the rapper-turned-politician told Forbes last month that he is no longer backing the US president - especially after reports of Trump “hiding” in a bunker on May 29 amid protests in Washington, DC.

    “It looks like one big mess to me,” West told the business magazine. “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.”

    Related:

    Ex-GOP Presidential Candidate Herman Cain Dies From Coronavirus
    GOP Functioning as ‘Mouthpiece of Business’ Amid US’ Dangerous Push for Jobs, School Openings
    Obama Rails at ‘Nativist, Racist, Sexist’ Trump, Warns ‘Echo Chamber’ Will Turn Out GOP Voters
    Quicker Than Biden: Kanye West Nominates 'Biblical Life Coach' Michelle Tidball as His Running Mate
    Kim Kardashian Begged Kanye West to Stop His Presidential Bid As She Looks For Way Out - Report
    Tags:
    GOP, Republicans, 2020 Presidential Election, campaign, Kanye West, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    ‘National Disaster Akin to Hiroshima Bombing': Apocalyptic Aftermath of Explosion in Beirut
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Jew Kidding Me, Yosemite
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse