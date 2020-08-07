Kanye West Won't Deny He Is Running to Draw Votes Away From Biden

The rapper announced his presidential bid as an independent candidate in early July, adding that he no longer supports President Donald Trump.

In an exclusive interview with Forbes, Kanye West did not deny that his presidential campaign is designed to split votes between him and Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the coming November election.

West responded to the fact that he will not be able to be on enough ballots to obtain the 270 electoral votes needed to win, with the interviewer suggesting he was in fact a spoiler in this election.

"I'm not going to argue with you. Jesus is King", West replied.

The rapper also said that he was "walking to win", rather than running, apparently admitting that his presidential bid was doomed to failure.

When asked to clarify on who is coordinating his campaign, West refused to answer, but said that he is meeting with Betsy DeVos to discuss the post-lockdown school curriculum.

Several media outlets have recently reported that GOP operatives are pushing efforts to get Kanye on the ballot, including in Wisconsin, which could be one of the key states in this election. President Donald Trump has dismissed the reports, but added that he "likes Kanye".

“I like Kanye very much, but no, I have nothing to do with him getting on the ballot. We'll have to see what happens. We’ll see if he gets on the ballot. But I'm not involved", Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

West also commented on the reports, saying it is "God's production".