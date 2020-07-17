Register
17 July 2020
    Caitlyn Jenner attends Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present and Future on Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

    ‘You're Drunk America, Go Home!’ Netizens Chortle as Caitlyn Jenner Wants to be Kanye West's Veep

    © AP Photo / Invision / Richard Shotwell
    After his bombshell announcement earlier in July that he intended to make a bid for the White House, rapper celebrity Kanye West reportedly filed the necessary paperwork and paid a fee on 15 July to appear on the Oklahoma presidential election ballot as an independent candidate, although missing Wednesday's deadline in battleground state Florida.

    Reality TV star and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner (formerly William Bruce Jenner) has suggested her candidacy as 2020 presidential election running mate to rapper celebrity Kanye West, just to keep his presidential bid in the family, reports TMZ.

    ​Caitlyn, who publicly came out as a transgender woman in April 2015, and shares two daughters with Kris Jenner, mother to reality television stars Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian. The transwoman was apparently seen walking to her car in California when she was asked by a passerby if she was going to vote for the rapper in the 2020 presidential election, in a video obtained by TMZ.

    "I texted him and said 'can I be your VP?',” Jenner reportedly responds.

    As the man quips that it’s a “genius idea”, Jenner, who underwent sex reassignment surgery in 2017 and has been called the "most famous transgender woman in the world", replies:

    “Yes I know, what a combination!”

    After the passerby presses her to confirm she is really going to do it, Jenner says, "We'll see," before they both start laughing.

    ​Netizens responded to the news, with many suggesting this was a joke. The notion of Jenner running for VP on a presidential ticket was first introduced by the cartoon South Park in 2016.

    ​Earlier TMZ broke the story that seemingly following through on his announced intention earlier in the month to enter the 2020 presidential race. West, one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 140 million records sold worldwide, had filed a second set of documents on Thursday with the Federal Election Commission - a Statement of Candidacy, showing he had spent or raised over $5,000 in campaign-related expenses. If true, the latter officially grants him candidacy status under the federal campaign law.

    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Danny Moloshok
    Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020.

    The rap artist had previously filed the necessary paperwork and paid the $35,000 fee on Wednesday to appear on the Oklahoma presidential election ballot as an independent candidate, while missing the deadline in Florida, a battleground state.

    The news came after a report by New York Magazine’s Intelligencer on Tuesday that claimed the rapper was bowing out of the 2020 White House bid.

    Kanye West tweeted on 4 July that he would run for president, triggering widespread scepticism about whether the announcement was a serious bid, and not a gimmick.
