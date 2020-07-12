Register
00:52 GMT12 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Army soldiers prepare to clear and secure a building during exercise Hammer Strike at the Udairi Range Complex near Camp Buehring, Kuwait

    With Power Comes Irresponsibility? US Army Twitch Channel Won't Answer Questions About War Crimes

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107872/32/1078723230_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_d7d7d980109bdb7290869e163194aacb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007121079858279-with-power-comes-irresponsibility-us-army-twitch-channel-wont-answer-questions-about-war-crimes/

    Recently, Trump's administration gave the green light to sanctions against International Criminal Court (ICC) officials over the organisation's decision to proceed with an investigation of numerous reports of war crimes committed by the American military in Afghanistan.

    The US military has been actively exploring ways of recruiting new generations of soldiers by making appearances on media platforms popular among the youth such as TikTok or Twitch streaming service, featuring the army branches' own esports teams. The stated goal was to "accurately portray [...] range of opportunities" available to young Americans in terms of serving in the country's military.

    But apparently the US Army's Twitch channel was not ready to educate them on opportunities to commit "war crimes", as channel moderators would ban any person who asked the esports team members about that part of the service in the United States' military.

    During one of the playing sessions in Call of Duty: Warzone videogame, Green Beret and 12-year veteran Joshua "Strotnium" David was bombarded with questions about the airstrike on an Afghan hospital and massacre in one of the villages during the Vietnam War, as well as inquiries such as "what's your favourite US war crime?" The askers were soon banned from leaving new messages in the chat and David condemned their efforts, calling those wondering about the US troops' misdeeds "internet keyboard monsters".

    The discussion on the channel emerged due to players in Call of Duty: Warzone being able to use white phosphorous, an incendiary weapon banned by international law, against their enemies and due to the US military actually using it against Iraqi militants during the Second Battle of Fallujah. Back in 2005, the American government tried to deny having used the banned weapons at first, later switching the narrative in a bid to prove that the troops were eligible to use white phosphorous and that it was legal under international norms to do so in specific circumstances.

    The moderators of the US Army's Twitch channel later argued that they tried to show the service in the American military "through a realistic lens", and that the banned users were trying to divert it based on "an optional weapon in a game". The moderators claimed that in their opinion such behaviour could be seen as "harassment", and hence the people engaging in it could be kicked from the channel's chat under the Twitch general policy. While the latter indeed forbids users from harassing someone via chat, it doesn't prohibit open conversations about war crimes committed by any country and doesn't specify what can be understood as "harassment", leaving the Army's Twitch channel moderators at liberty to interpret the term.

    Official Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® – Story Trailer
    © Photo : YouTube/ Call of Duty
    'Piece of Propaganda Sh*t': Gamers Crash Call of Duty MW's Rating Over Anti-Russian Sentiments

    This incident comes hot on the heels of the US introducing sanctions against International Criminal Court (ICC) officials over the international body's prosecutors choosing to proceed with the investigation into accusations that American troops have committed war crimes during their operations in Afghanistan since 2001. While the ICC can't prosecute American citizens due to the country not having ratified the Rome Statute, it can still investigate crimes committed on the territory of its full-fledged member, Afghanistan, regardless of the nationality of the possible perpetrators.

    Related:

    US Attack on Int'l Court Enables Its Military to Escape Accountability for War Crimes, Analysts Say
    Britain's Drone Programme May Be 'Jointly Liable' for US War Crimes, NGO Explains
    ‘Overwhelming Evidence’ of US War Crimes in Afghanistan Will Be Probed by ICC
    US Epidemiologist Slams Trump Admin’s COVID-19 Response as Possible War Crime
    Iraqi People Owe Big to Julian Assange for Exposing US War Crimes, Scholar Says
    Pompeo: US Will Stop 'Corrupt ICC' From Probing Americans, Israelis for Alleged War Crimes
    Tags:
    Twitch, cybersport, US military, Iraq War, Iraq, Vietnam War, Afghanistan War, Afghanistan, War Crimes, war crime, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Practice Makes Perfect: Training Routine of Flight Attendants
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse