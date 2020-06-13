Register
05:34 GMT13 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A US soldier from Dragon Company of the 3rd Cavalry Regiment stands in front of an Afghan National Army guard post during a mission near forward operating base Gamberi in the Laghman province of Afghanistan December 28, 2014

    US Attack on Int'l Court Enables Its Military to Escape Accountability for War Crimes, Analysts Say

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    201
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202006131079597414-us-attack-on-intl-court-enables-its-military-to-escape-accountability-for-war-crimes-analysts-say/

    Donald Trump has empowered economic sanctions against International Criminal Court (ICC) officials who are engaged in investigating or prosecuting American personnel. US political and military observers have explained why the White House is up in arms about the body which is seeking to bring alleged war criminals to justice.

    The US president's decision to impose sanctions against representatives of the international body headquartered in the Netherlands came in response to the ICC's inquiry into allegations of war crimes by American military and intelligence servicemen as well as Afghan armed forces and the Taliban* in Afghanistan. The investigation, which began in March, also focuses on reports of torture at CIA secret prisons in Poland, Romania, and Lithuania between 2003 and 2004.

    'Victims of US Invasions Should Step Forward'

    Justifying its decision to sanction ICC figures, the Trump administration has put forward an assumption that the entity is "grossly ineffective and corrupt". Besides, from the juridical viewpoint the US cannot be subjected to ICC scrutiny as Washington has never consented to the organisation's founding document, the Rome Statute, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo argued at a Thursday press conference.

    "The United States claim that the international criminal court is corrupt and would be used for politically motivated prosecutions of US and allied military personnel, is a feeble attempt to slander an international organisation dedicated to human rights and protecting life and sovereignty of nations", suggests Scott Bennett, former US Army officer and counterterrorism analyst.

    He notes that the White House's recent initiative enables the country's military industrial complex to proceed with its overseas wars while escaping all moral accountability for its crimes in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and Syria. 

    Bennett calls upon nations "who have suffered under the boot of the US military" to immediately file legal action for war crimes against the US "for illegally invading their countries". In addition to that, they should petition the UN to sanction economically every US person and businesses involved in the atrocities. He adds that the international body should also charge criminally the US politicians involved in overseas invasions, including George W. Bush, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and others.

    "Only by an international body dedicated to stopping countries from invading others and engaging and economic and information warfare will the US be prevented from repeating these terrible crimes against humanity", he believes.

    'One Law for Me, Another for Thee'

    Daniel Lazare, an American journalist and author, shares Bennett's concerns: according to him, the US is exercising an approach which can be described by saying "one law for me, another for thee".

    "Since the 1970s at least, the US has used human rights as a weapon with which to further its hegemonic goals", Lazare recollects. "Simultaneously, it has opposed any and all efforts to use the issue in ways that may in any respect go counter to US imperial ambitions".

    It appears that "US hegemony represents the supreme good in US eyes", he notes, explaining that therefore, "torture and the like are permissible as long as they advance what Washington regards as the ultimate human aspiration, which is total and complete American domination".

    Karen U. Kwiatkowski, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel, agrees with the observers: "When the US empire, now in an obvious contraction and possible irreversible decline, is criticised, or faced negative publicity, it responds by attacking and delegitimizing the agency or source of the information", she says.

    According to her, US foreign policy has become a "disaster", especially since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, when Washington emerged as the sole hegemon. Still, the American policy-makers are well aware of the US foreign strategy flaws and though not being proud of the outcome "see actual exposure of the details of those many failures as almost an existential attack on their life's work".

    Meanwhile, the ICC condemned Washington's sanctions order on Thursday calling the move "unprecedented" and accusing the Trump administration of "interfer[ing] with the rule of law and the Court's judicial proceedings".

    "An attack on the ICC also represents an attack against the interests of victims of atrocity crimes, for many of whom the Court represents the last hope for justice", the body's statement released on 11 June says. "The ICC stands firmly by its staff and officials and remains unwavering in its commitment to discharging, independently and impartially, the mandate bestowed upon it by the Rome Statute and the States that are party to it".

    The US invasion of Afghanistan began in 2001 following the September 11 terrorist attacks and has become the longest military campaign in US history. According to some estimates, the war has claimed the lives of 157,000 people since 2001 with 43,000 civilian fatalities.

    ​However, according to the new data released by the United Nations' Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in February 2020, the total number of civilian casualties only between 2009 and 2019 surpassed 100,000.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Pompeo: US Will Stop 'Corrupt ICC' From Probing Americans, Israelis for Alleged War Crimes
    Trump Issues Executive Order Authorising Sanctions Against ICC Officials Over Afghanistan Probe
    US Coordinated Sanctions Against ICC With Israel – Report
    Tags:
    Afghanistan War, Afghanistan, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, International Criminal Court (ICC), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman wears a face shield as she wades in the ocean off South Beach on June 10, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida.
    This Week in Pictures: 6 -12 June
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse