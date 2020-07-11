Register
    Bill Gates Says COVID-19 Medicine Should Go to Those in Need, Not Straight to Richest States

    The founder of Microsoft, whose non-profit supports a number of running vaccine and COVID testing projects, has warned against making “hard decisions” about the distribution of key anti-coronavirus meds based on solely market indicators.

    Billionaire entrepreneur Bill Gates has called for COVID-19 drugs and an eventual vaccine to be made available to countries and people that need them most, rather than to the "highest bidder.”

    He warned that reliance on market forces in this respect would be a bad solution to the raging deadly pandemic which has already cost the lives of over 550,000 people across the globe.

    "If we just let drugs and vaccines go to the highest bidder, instead of to the people and the places where they are most needed, we'll have a longer, more unjust, deadlier pandemic," the founder Microsoft said in a video released on Saturday during a virtual COVID-19 conference set up by the International AIDS Society.

    "We need leaders to make these hard decisions about distributing based on equity, not just on market-driven factors,” Gates contended.

    The tech entrepreneur-turned philanthropist said efforts stepped up two decades ago to battle the global HIV/AIDS crisis, when countries joint their efforts to make medicines available in most of the world including Africa, could serve as a model for boosting the accessibility of upcoming  COVID-19 medicines.

    To illustrate the point, he brought up the 2002-created Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria as well as the US-based President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief to get medicines to people to combat some of the world's deadliest diseases as examples. He also recently warned President Trump against withdrawing finances from the WHO, with reports emerging Gates was ostensibly preparing to fund the WHO on the US behalf himself.

    "One of the best lessons in the fight against HIV/AIDS is the importance of building this large, fair global distribution system to get the drugs out to everyone," Gates who together with his co-founded charity have been major investors in programmes dedicated to the development of vaccines, tests and tracking system in the global anti-COVID fight, said. 

    With a plethora of of vaccine projects currently in the making  and governments full-on investing eye-watering sums in research, trials and production, concerns have mounted that richer nations could scoop up all promising medicines against the novel virus and leave the developing countries out in the cold.

    A man wearing a protective mask rides a bicycle in Central Park, the day before the city starts phase two of reopening after the lockdown due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., June 21, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JEENAH MOON
    Coronavirus Live Updates: US Registers Another Daily Record With 66,627 New Coronavirus Cases

    The European Commission and the World Health Organisation #warned against an unjust competition in search for a medicine seen as key to saving lives and drawing a line under the virus-induced economic chaos after some officials in Washington made it clear that they would seek to prioritise US residents.

    Gates Conspiracy Theories: 'Bizarre' or 'Humorous'?

    Meanwhile, Gates, the well-known Democratic donor, has himself been implicated in a wealth of conspiracy theories alleging he aims to get microchips inserted into people around the world the moment they get vaccinated to better track them. 

    The entrepreneur expressed concern in early June over the widespread theories linking him to some unvercover plot to "microchip" the population under the disguise of the global pandemic. 

    "In a way it’s so bizarre, you almost want to view it as something humorous," Gates put it, days after it emerged the trial of the Novavax experimental inoculation was set to cover Australia and beyond, and expand on to different age groups following the Gates charity's financial injection into the venture.

    The novel coronavirus was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, the sprawling capital of Central China’s Hubei province. Over  12.2 million people have to date been globally been infected with COVID-19, of whom more than 560,000 have died, according to the estimates by the Johns Hopkins University.

    Quite a few countries have in the the past few months embarked on global research and vaccine development projects, with Russia, the US, China, Germany, and the UK among those leading the effort. Russia has now set about the final stage of testing the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology jointly with the Russian Defence Ministry. Participants of the experiments kickstarted in mid-June showed an immune response to the coronavirus vaccine, which will give people protection against the virus for a period of over two years, the ministry’s statement has it.

    Bill Gates Vows to 'Learn More About Systemic Racism' as George Floyd Protests Continue
    COVID-19 Will Return ‘in Big Numbers’ if US Doesn’t ‘Restrain’ Its Behaviour, Bill Gates Says
    Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Joins Efforts With Melinda Gates in $30 Million Philanthropic Project
