Russia Starts Final Stage of Testing COVID-19 Vaccine, Defence Ministry Says

The tests of the COVID-19 vaccine kicked off on 18 June.
"The Russian Defence Ministry jointly with the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology started the final stage of clinical tests of the coronavirus vaccine", the Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Participants of the experiments showed an immune response to the coronavirus vaccine, according to the statement.
The coronavirus vaccine developed by the institute jointly with the defence ministry will give people protection against the virus for a period of over two years, the director of the national research centre, Alexander Gintsburg, said in late June. He explained that the vaccine is given twice with the same gene injected using different carriers, which allows to not just get protective immunity, but to acquire it for a longer period of time.
The novel coronavirus was first registered in Chian's Wuhan. As of today, more than 12.2 million people have been infected with COVID-19 globally, of whom over 550,000 have died.
