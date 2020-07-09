Register
17:07 GMT09 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, June 30, 2020

    Biden Goes All Trump-Like With $700bn 'Buy American' Pledge But Provides Few Specifics

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/09/1079838941_0:0:2778:1562_1200x675_80_0_0_cee7a89fa9dfbb7d3c2bb4eae7a0e793.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007091079839560-biden-goes-all-trump-like-with-700bn-buy-american-pledge-but-provides-few-specifics/

    Presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden has started to outline his economic proposals for his upcoming presidential bid. To some, his blueprints may sound a bit like those of his Republican rival back in 2016.

    Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden has revealed his economic proposals should he win the White House this November.

    Biden's plan call for a $700 billion investment in ‘Buy American’ and ‘Innovate in America’ initiatives, according to his campaign’s website and senior adviser Jake Sullivan’s comments to AP. The plan will reportedly be discussed in detail during Biden’s address at a metal works in Dunmore, Pennsylvania this Thursday.

    The outline of manufacture- and jobs-targeting proposals suggests that a $400bn government procurement investment should be allocated for the purchase of US goods and services while $300bn would be invested in research and development, including on 5G technologies and artificial intelligence. According to the AP report, Biden has not yet identified how the proposed short-term initiatives will be financed.

    U.S. President Donald Trump hosts an event on reopening schools amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2020
    © REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
    U.S. President Donald Trump hosts an event on reopening schools amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 7, 2020

    For some, Biden's message and his rhetoric bear some similarities to Donald Trump’s 2016 “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan and his emphasis on employment in American manufacturing. But Biden aides have denied this, according to AP, arguing that the Democratic candidate’s appeal is more “coherent” than Trump's.

    The two do indeed have some differences in their economic visions, especially concerning corporate tax cuts, which were proposed by Trump back in 2016 and subsequently backed by the Republican party. These have been criticised by Biden as encouraging "offshoring” practices.

    But Biden’s economic plan does suggest that the former vice president is currently focussed on winning back the working-class electorate lost by the Hillary Clinton and the Democrats in 2016. Indeed there are seemingly strong similarities between Trump’s past and Biden’s current proposals:

    • ‘Made in All of America’: Biden’s slogan “Made in All of America” by “all of America’s workers” may cause some flashbacks to 2016. In particular, his campaign proposes bolstering the US government’s regulatory power by tightening existing “content laws” over “made in America” products. Donald Trump might not have been that specific, but then he was primarily running on a platform of boosting America’s competitiveness in relation to other states, especially China.
    • Manufacturing sector: “He does not buy for one second that the vitality of US manufacturing is a thing of the past”, Joe Biden’s campaign website reads, suggesting that the presumptive candidate will try to make “smart investments”  to move some production to the Unites States. This chimes with Trump's 2016 campaign pledges and it is the manufacturing sector that has firmly been the president's focus since taking office.
    • Jobs Creation: Most presidential candidates promise to create new jobs, but Biden goes as far as to promise “at least 5 million” new ones through manufacturing and innovation. Trump also promised to create new jobs back in 2016, especially in energy-related sectors, and he achieved this. If it were not for the coronavirus pandemic, he might still be bragging about record low unemployment numbers among American workers, and a thriving manufacturing sector. For Joe Biden, it is time to “bring jobs back” – a formula which resembles Donald Trump’s pledge in relation to outsourcing manufacturing to states like China and Mexico.
    • Trade strategy with China: “Take aggressive trade enforcement actions against China or any other country seeking to undercut American manufacturing through unfair practices, including currency manipulation, anti-competitive dumping, state-owned company abuses, or unfair subsidies”. No, it was not Donald Trump who said that back in 2016 but rather Joe Biden himself in his recent manifesto. Trump has repeatedly attacked China, promising to fight Beijing’s “unfair” trade practices and make America a force to be reckoned with. Biden’s economic plan, which calls for a tighter control over any trade deals, appears to be based on similar logic.

    The upcoming address in Dunmore will be the first opportunity for many to hear Joe Biden’s economic vision, as much of his focus in recent months has been on attacking Trump and his Democratic rivals.

    Tags:
    manufacturing, employment, US economy, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse