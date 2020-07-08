Register
21:51 GMT08 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event devoted to the reopening of the U.S. economy during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 11, 2020

    ‘It Will Be a Coup’: GOP Senator Frets ‘Fanatical’ Progressives May Overthrow Biden Presidency

    © REUTERS / Bastiaan Slabbers
    US
    Get short URL
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107966/15/1079661536_0:206:3073:1934_1200x675_80_0_0_a655474c3e3840e8d5815888af6cb320.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202007081079832922-it-will-be-a-coup-gop-senator-frets-fanatical-progressives-may-overthrow-biden-presidency/

    In a feverish op-ed printed in The Hill on Monday, former US Senator and New Hampshire Governor Judd Gregg said the recent mass uprisings against racism have emboldened progressives such that if Joe Biden wins in the November elections, they will attempt to overthrow him and replace him with “one of their own.”

    The recent mass uprisings prompted by a slew of police-linked killings of Black people in the US have seen symbols, names and monuments to racist figures in American history come tumbling down, both literally and metaphorically. However, for one Republican, the real fear is that progressives’ next target will be Joe Biden, the politically moderate Democratic nominee for president.

    Gregg’s logic is this: emboldened by their success at tearing down statues of Confederate leaders, and by the “lawlessness, looting, riots and declarations of autonomy” that have swept the nation for the last six weeks, the far-left wing of the Democratic Party will pressure Biden into accepting one of the progressive candidates he defeated in the primary elections, such as Senators Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), as his vice president. Then, using the 25th Amendment’s provisions for removing a president from office if they are mentally unfit to perform their duties, the progressives will overthrow Biden and place their socialist champion in the White House.

    “It will be a coup,” Gregg wrote in the Hill opinion piece.

    “The pilgrims of the progressive cause countenance no dissent as they rope and spray-paint the statues of people who once led the nation,” Gregg writes.

    “They are a fanatical group. Biden is suspect to them, of course. He defeated their patron saints, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Warren, and thus they demand that he have as his cohort an acceptable socialist/progressive who is fervent about the cause.”

    “This is about power. All major elections are. The socialist/progressives understand this as well as any political movement does. But the difference is that the socialist/progressive movers who now control the board in the game of Democratic Party politics have no ethical tether,” Gregg frets.

    “They will not tolerate for long not being in total control. They will have their vice president, but not their president. And they are a very impatient people and movement,” he notes. “Since their goal is power and their purpose pure, why should they wait? The path to total control is clearly there once they have the vice presidency. It is the 25th Amendment.”

    “Power will be fully in the hands of the statue-removers, the social justice police and those who see America’s political history as basically evil. Socialist/progressive excess will govern. It will be a coup. Look over your shoulder, Joe. Watch your back. Donald Trump is not your most threatening problem.”

    Fretting over the imminent onset of a radical socialist agenda is nothing new for Republicans, of course. From Franklin Delano Roosevelt to John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama, Democratic presidents have drawn the ire of their conservative colleagues for decades for implementing programs that favored people over profits, although none of them ever dreamed of overthrowing the capitalist system or even called themselves socialists. Folks have also worried about a socialist or communist revolution or uprising, as exemplified by the proposal last month by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) to send in the US military to quell protests ostensibly led by the antifascist group and new favorite Republican bugbear Antifa. 

    However, sounding the alarm over an impending socialist coup d’etat from within the Democratic Party is something new.

    Since long before protesters took to the streets after George Floyd was killed on May 25, US President Donald Trump has raged against socialism, promising in his 2019 State of the Union address that the US “will never be a socialist country” and in his 2020 address that he would never "let socialism destroy American health care,” the latter being a jab against the Democratic “Medicare for All” rallying cry. However, Biden has notably distanced himself from that proposal.

    Related:

    ‘You F**king Communists’: US Woman Berates BLM Protesters in Expletive-Filled Rant
    Trump to Designate Antifa as Terrorist Organisation, Urges States to Use National Guard to Stop Them
    'BLM and Antifa Are Part of Global Marxist Effort to Destroy US' - Professor
    Tags:
    Op-ed, socialist ideas, Progressives, coup d'etat, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse