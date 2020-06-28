Register
11:09 GMT28 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump reacts to the crowd as he arrives onstage at his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020.

    Reporter Covering Trump Tulsa Rally Tests Positive for COVID-19, Claims Never Approached President

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    US
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (192)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107967/85/1079678531_0:298:3108:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_b3a02c9a2885d28e441d3ae4f931d8ce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006281079739777-reporter-covering-trump-tulsa-rally-tests-positive-for-covid-19-claims-never-approached-president/

    Previously, six campaign staffers and two members of the Secret Service who worked in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign rally since the coronavirus outbreak, tested positive for COVID-19.

    A reporter for investigative nonprofit news organization the Oklahoma Watch who attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa on 20 June revealed on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

    Paul Monies went on Twitter to voice his surprise at receiving his positive diagnosis, adding he was not experiencing any symptoms of the respiratory disease.

    ​The journalist, who was quoted by the Associated Press as claiming he never approached President Trump at the event, said he spent around 6 hours on Saturday at the BOK Center, wearing a mask and mostly practicing social distancing.

    Monies also added he had been getting in touch with people he recalled having come into contact with during the last 14 days, adding, “Be safe out there.”

    Netizens weighed in on the news, with many expressing concern, while others weighed in on the mask debate amid the pandemic.

    ​Experts Sound Alarm Ahead of Rally

    Before the Tulsa event, six of Donald Trump’s campaign staffers enlisted to organize the rally tested positive for COVID-19.

    As Trump geared up for the first rally since the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with the 2020 election campaign schedule, leading US public health experts cited concerns that the potentially crowded event could create a COVID-19 hotspot.

    According to experts, omitting to wear a mask could sharply increase the risk of transmitting the respiratory virus, while guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention insists that people should wear a mask when out in public irrespective of whether they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

    The Hill reported that many people observed at the rally were allegedly not wearing masks.

    Donald Trump had earlier downplayed the risks his rally entailed amid the coronavirus epidemic, saying his campaign would provide free masks to be used by attendees at their own discretion.

    “I recommend people do what they want. I don't feel that I'm in danger. I’ve met a lot, a lot of people, and so far here I sit,” said Trump in an interview for Axios.

    The president had touted the rally as sending a message to state leaders that they have “got to open up our country”.

    “We have to get back to business. We have to get back to living our lives. Can't do this any longer… And I do believe it’s safe. I do believe it’s very safe.”
    U.S. President Donald Trump smiles at the crowd as he arrives at the podium to speak during his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020
    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    U.S. President Donald Trump smiles at the crowd as he arrives at the podium to speak during his first re-election campaign rally in several months in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., June 20, 2020

    Coronavirus cases in the US have been on the rise, with the past week registering an average of 31,700 new cases daily.

    According to the Johns Hopkins University data, there are currently over 2,510,300 confirmed cases of the virus in the US with at least 125,500 confirmed deaths.

    In Tulsa County, the tracker has identified at least 3,103 confirmed cases.

     

     

    Topic:
    Countries Ease Lockdown Measures While COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4 Mln Worldwide (192)

    Related:

    #WalkAway Founder Opens Up on Ban From American Airlines, Trump's 'Incredible' Tulsa Rally and BLM
    At Tulsa Rally, Trump Calls Coronavirus the ‘Kung Flu’
    Trump’s Tulsa Rally to Show He Remains ‘Unbowed’ by Coronavirus, Floyd Protests, Observers Say
    Tulsa Live Updates: Trump Holds First Campaign Rally Since Covid Outbreak
    Tags:
    presidential campaign, Tulsa, coronavirus, COVID-19, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    This Week in Pictures: 20 - 26 June
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Statues Trump COVID-19
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse