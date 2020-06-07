Video: Another Day of Protest in Washington DC as White House Fences Erected Earlier Extended

As protests over the death of George Floyd and against police brutality continue across the United States, a portion of a street near the White House has been officially renamed 'Black Lives Matter Plaza' by the administration of Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Amid Washington DC streets flooded with protesters, an estimated 3 kilometre (1.7 mile) anti-riot fence, that was erected earlier on Tuesday, has been extended around the White House. Despite the barriers, thick crowds continue to gather around the White House, chanting "Black Lives Matter", singing songs and holding posters.

People continue to arrive at the site, occasionally blocking traffic. The largely peaceful crowds have attempted to proceed as far as the fences now constructed around the White House grounds allow them.

The scene outside the White House right now — or as close as anyone can get, given the massive fencing — where the crowds stretch as thick and as far as I can see.



It’s the 9th day. I’ve heard so many people mention sore feet and sunburn and exhaustion. But they’re here anyway. pic.twitter.com/oQ1zYdFjA9 — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 6, 2020

Absolutely massive crowds in front of and surrounding the White House right now. I haven’t seen anything even remotely like this in my last four days of covering the #GeorgeFloyd protests pic.twitter.com/rUkQgD4XW1 — Hannah Gaber (@HannahGReports) June 6, 2020

Okay I just walked the entire perimeter of the White House and the Ellipse, the park that abuts the executive mansion.



It’s COMPLETELY fenced in now, a significant addition from yesterday. Analysis from @JakeGodin suggests this is roughly 1.7 miles of fence. pic.twitter.com/VOWZiwd7ga — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) June 6, 2020

Shadows from 16th Street buildings advance over Black Lives Matter protest near Lafayette Square as evening approaches in Washington DC https://t.co/elgSif0wya pic.twitter.com/mC67fReZHP — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 6, 2020

​The fence has been turned into an improvised art exhibition by protesters with flowers, slogans and pictures.

The 8-foot chain link fence protecting the White House has become a sort of archive / exhibition of the D.C. protests with signs, memorials, flowers and art. pic.twitter.com/mvr0wBkOy6 — Rebecca Tan (@rebtanhs) June 6, 2020

​Video filmed from the air has revealed that the entire vicinity of the White House is crammed with protesters.

​As people cross the streets, they are followed with loud celebratory music, and many participants are dancing.

Turning on 16th and U going toward the White House



⁦@PoPville⁩ #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/3xtnqGRjFh — Eli Bovarnick (@elizbov) June 6, 2020

Última Hora! En Washington DC se comienzan a reunir en diferentes puntos miles d manifestantes en 12mo dia d protestas antiracistas. Esta noche puede ser muy tensa en la capital del ImperioUSA.

Esos protestantes tienen la solidaridad de la Patria Grande!#Cuba#DeZurdaTeam pic.twitter.com/GkRyHeXEzB — Rafelito Rojo (@RafelitoRojo) June 6, 2020

​Protesters also gathered on a part of the street that has been officially renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza by the administration of Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to protest against widespread police brutality in the US and to honor the memory of George Floyd. People can be seen drawing signs and play drums at the site.

DC protest

Protesting on Black Lives Matter Plaza



pic.twitter.com/VhfNJ2ai6X — Reels 🎥 🌎 (@JanekaSmith1) June 6, 2020

Full drum circle at Black Lives Matter Plaza as people paint signs. pic.twitter.com/6cFx8Ggzcj — Jane Recker (@janerecker) June 6, 2020

​Bowser herself took part in the demonstrations, wearing a green facemask that said "hope" and a T-shirt with the words "We are DC". The mayor gave a short speech, expressing support to peaceful protests and remarked that she wants her own daughter "to grow up in the country where she is not scared to go to the grocery store". Bowser also announced that "today we pushed the army away from our city", while the crowd cheered and applauded.

"On Black Lives Matter Plaza, we said 'no'. In November, we say 'next'", she said.

DC Mayor Bowser attends Justice For George Floyd protest at Black Lives ... https://t.co/aHVcTjjsiS via @YouTube — Yvonne Left (@LeftYvonne) June 6, 2020

​Anti-police-brutality protests have been occurring in all 50 of the United States for over a week, as well as in almost every major city, sparked by the killing of George Floyd on 25 May in Minneapolis by police officer Derek Chauvin and three counterparts. All four are currently under arrest.