Register
15:43 GMT04 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department Inspector General Steve Linick departs after briefing House and Senate Intelligence committees at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2019

    Fired State Department IG Testifies Pompeo Aide Tried to 'Bully' Him to End Probe of Saudi Arms Deal

    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    US
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107951/85/1079518582_0:0:2555:1438_1200x675_80_0_0_321627c5654c57d87d96bee37e1d753a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202006041079518620-fired-state-department-ig-testifies-pompeo-aide-tried-to-bully-him-to-end-probe-of-saudi-arms-deal/

    Democrats are investigating the ouster of Steve Linick last month, which they suspect could be motivated by political reasons. Linick now confirms he was looking into Pompeo for potential abuse of office. The secretary of state denies that his decision to fire Linick was payback for the investigations he was conducting.

    Steve Linick, the now-former State Department inspector general, has testified that he was investigating the Trump administration’s $8 billion arms sale to Saudi Arabia and allegations of staff misuse by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when he was dismissed at Pompeo’s recommendation last month.

    “Mr. Linick confirmed that at the time he was removed as IG, his office was looking into two matters that directly touched on Secretary Pompeo’s conduct and that senior State Department officials were aware of his investigations,” five Democrats sitting on several Senate and House committees said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

    Linick, who took over the office under President Obama in 2013, was fired by Donald Trump on 15 May based on advice from Pompeo. Trump said that he had lost confidence in the inspector general and replaced him with Director of the Office of Foreign Missions Stephen Akard in an acting capacity. Democrats have interviewed Linick behind closed doors as part of an investigation into his firing.

    The first probe overseen by Linick regarded allegations that Pompeo had made staffers run personal errands, including walking his dog and picking up his dry cleaning. Linick told Democrats that he had personally discussed that probe with Pompeo’s old friend, Undersecretary of State for Management Brian Bulatao, so that State Department leadership “would not be surprised.”

    Pompeo’s reasoning for firing Linick was that he “wasn't performing a function in a way that we had tried to get him to.” The secretary of state denied that the firing was an act of retribution because he allegedly wasn’t aware of that investigation.

    He did acknowledge, however, that he was aware of a separate probe by the inspector general into a mid-2019 emergency declaration, which allowed him to sell roughly $8 billion in weapons to Saudi Arabia and other countries, bypassing congressional approval. However, Pompeo maintained, he didn’t know the scope of that second probe. He denied wrongdoing in both cases.

    According to the Democrats’ statement, Linick also testified that “Mr. Bulatao and Marik String—who was made acting State Department Legal Adviser on the day of the ‘emergency’ declaration and whose testimony the committees have also sought in this investigation—argued that his office should not pursue the investigation.”

    Linick testified that Pompeo had provided written answers in response to questions from his office, but did not respond to a request to be interviewed in person.

    Bulatao hinted to the Democrat-controlled House foreign affairs committee that another reason for firing Linick was increased “concern” that his office was leaking to the media the details of the Saudi deal investigation. Linick contradicted that statement, telling lawmakers that an internal review by the Department of Defence Inspector General cleared his office of any unauthorised leaks and that he discussed the matter with Bulatao.

    Linick also claimed that Bulatao attempted to “bully” him on several occasions, including by telling him that the investigation into arms sales to Saudi Arabia was not up to his office. He also claimed that Bulatao was hoping to oversee the independent investigation into allegations of disclosures to the media.

    “We still have many unanswered questions, and today’s testimony makes it all the more critical that the Administration immediately comply with outstanding requests for additional witness interviews and documents,” the Democrats said in the statement.

    Democrats plan to speak with around half a dozen State Department officials who may have been involved in or had been familiar with discussions leading up to Linick's ouster. The State Department is yet to comment on the new revelations.

    Tags:
    Investigation, Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump, United States, State Department, Inspector General, Mike Pompeo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse