Register
18:18 GMT20 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 20, 2020

    'Should Have Done It Some Time Ago': Pompeo Defends IG Firing but Dismisses Claims of Retaliation

    © REUTERS / POOL
    US
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107936/74/1079367434_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_acb491565afd754dfab6f300537f60d2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202005201079367591-should-have-done-it-some-time-ago-pompeo-defends-ig-firing-but-dismisses-claims-of-retaliation/

    Last week, the White House confirmed that attorney Steven Linick was fired as US Inspector General, after State Secretary Mike Pompeo recommended his dismissal to President Donald Trump. Following this, the House Foreign Affairs Committee said it would properly assess the circumstances surrounding Linicks' departure.

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissed claims that former US Inspector General Steve Linick was fired as “retaliation” for his alleged investigative work into the secretary’s treatment of his staffers, dubbing such speculation “crazy stuff” during a Wednesday briefing.

    “Let’s be clear, there are claims that this was for retaliation for some investigation the Inspector General's office was engaged in. This is patently false. I have no sense of what investigations were taking place inside the Inspector General's office”, Pompeo told the press.

    The official went on as to say that Linick’s removal should have taken place a long time ago.

    “All of us serve at the pleasure of the President of the United States”, Pompeo argued. “In this case, I recommended to the president that Steve Linick be terminated. Frankly, should have done it some time ago”.

    Steven Linick was fired by Donald Trump on 15 May. The US president later said that he didn’t “know the gentlemen” he fired but was “happy” to do it after Pompeo asked him to do so.

    The IG’s firing sparked speculation, including from US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, about the possible “retaliatory” nature of Linick's dismissal. Some anonymous congressmen suggested that the move was a result of Linick’s investigation into Pompeo’s efforts to make his diplomatic security staffers run personal errands for him, including walking his dog, something the secretary of state wholeheartedly denied.

    However, Pompeo still refused to specify the exact reasons why the IG was fired, despite previously saying that Linick’s work was “undermining” the mission of the State Department.

    Mitt Romney
    © AP Photo / Rogelio V. Solis
    ‘Threat to Accountable Democracy’: Republican Mitt Romney Slams ‘Unprecedented Firings’ of IGs
    He noted, however, that earlier this year he was asked to provide “a series” of written responses to the office’s questions, but said that he was not aware of the nature of this potential probe and whether any investigation took place.  

    The chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel suggested that Linick’s dismissal came as a result of his investigation into Trump’s efforts to sell arms to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval. On Saturday, Engel insisted that the circumstances surrounding Linick's firing would be properly investigated.

    Tags:
    Nancy Pelosi, House Foreign Affairs Committee, Inspector General, US Office of the Inspector General, Mike Pompeo, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A man wearing a face mask walks past The Forever Marilyn statue by Seward Johnson, which is also wearing a mask amid the Coronavirus outbreak in National Harbor, Maryland on 11 May 2020.
    I Know You, Mask! Statues With Covered Faces Abound Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse